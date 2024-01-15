SCADA Developer at Moore Process Controls

Moore Process Controls is looking for a dynamic SCADA Developer to join our team.

The ideal incumbent will be responsible for the following tasks:

Ensure that design guidelines and consistency standards are met by utilizing internal ISO guidelines as well as Client receivables (Specifications)

Hierarchy Development via Client receivables: PFD’s, P&ID’s, Intools and IO list

SCADA Reporting

SCADA Discrepancy Reporting

SCADA Basic Design (Hierarcy Development)

SCADA Detail Design (Specifications)

HMI & SCADA Development, Configuration and Graphics (All) – Cause and Effect, System Graphics, Package Graphics and Main Process Graphics)

General Project Quality Control and Quality Assurance

PDF and P&ID Quality Control and Quality Assurance generation reports for Client QC

Documentation – Basic Design, Detailed Design, Hierarcy Design, QCCL and QC (Deliverables – ALL)

VB SCADA Development

C++ SCADA Development

SCADA IFAT

SCADA EFAT

SCADA SFAT

Internal ISO workflow and procedure requirements for Quality Control and Quality Assurance

SCADA template development

PCS7 Basic fundamentals

WinCC Basic fundamentals

Project workstation and server installation, as well setup (assembly), including networking

We are looking for the following key competencies:

Good verbal and written communication

Good organizational and interpersonal abilities

Self motivated

Self learning

Take initiative on new areas of need

Provide advice to new directions of development

Proven skills

Willingness to work within a structured delivery environment and in accordance with best practices and standards

Meticulous/attention to detail

Establish a harmonious working relationship with everyone in the team

Must display a positive attitude

Considers the opinon of others in the team

Keep abreast with the latest advances in technology

Innovative

Creative

Desired Skills:

Windows

Windows Server

Microsoft Office

Process Control

Automation

Process Flow Interpretation

Device Interpretation

Equipment interpretation

Siemens SCADA

WinCC

Siemens PCS7

Systems Design and Configuration

SQL

Wonderware

Allen Bradley

Rockwell

P&ID

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years Industrial Engineering

2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

Moore Process Controls has been at the leading edge of process automation and optimization since 1984. Our vision is to provide process industries with outstanding solutions that maximise plant yields and extend plant life. By partnering with Moore our clients have benefited in the long-term through increased security of their investment in process automation.

The industries we serve are global, and our international blue chip clients operate in some of the most remote areas of the world. To better serve clients in these locations we have subsidiaries strategically located in Africa, the USA, Europe, and Asia. Our global reach means we are able to deliver solutions and provide teams on the ground in almost any geography.

We provide comprehensive solutions from field I/O right through to boardroom decision making. Our turnkey projects typically encompass the full spectrum of the automation hierarchy including field instrumentation, high-end PLCs and DCSs, cyber security and management-level information systems. The automation platforms we have chosen include Siemens, Rockwell, ABB and Honeywell.

Our commitment does not end at the control layer. We partner with our clients to meet their objectives in safe plant operation, and production optimization. Solutions in these areas include equipment condition monitoring, checking processes for safety, optimizing control-loop performance and driving optimal production output.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Provident Fund

Fuel Allowance

Mobile Phone

