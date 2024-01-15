SCADA Developer at Moore Process Controls – Gauteng Midrand

Moore Process Controls is looking for a dynamic SCADA Developer to join our team.
The ideal incumbent will be responsible for the following tasks:
- Ensure that design guidelines and consistency standards are met by utilizing internal ISO guidelines as well as Client receivables (Specifications)
- Hierarchy Development via Client receivables: PFD’s, P&ID’s, Intools and IO list
- SCADA Reporting
- SCADA Discrepancy Reporting
- SCADA Basic Design (Hierarcy Development)
- SCADA Detail Design (Specifications)
- HMI & SCADA Development, Configuration and Graphics (All) – Cause and Effect, System Graphics, Package Graphics and Main Process Graphics)
- General Project Quality Control and Quality Assurance
- PDF and P&ID Quality Control and Quality Assurance generation reports for Client QC
- Documentation – Basic Design, Detailed Design, Hierarcy Design, QCCL and QC (Deliverables – ALL)
- VB SCADA Development
- C++ SCADA Development
- SCADA IFAT
- SCADA EFAT
- SCADA SFAT
- Internal ISO workflow and procedure requirements for Quality Control and Quality Assurance
- SCADA template development
- PCS7 Basic fundamentals
- WinCC Basic fundamentals
- Project workstation and server installation, as well setup (assembly), including networking
We are looking for the following key competencies:
- Good verbal and written communication
- Good organizational and interpersonal abilities
- Self motivated
- Self learning
- Take initiative on new areas of need
- Provide advice to new directions of development
- Proven skills
- Willingness to work within a structured delivery environment and in accordance with best practices and standards
- Meticulous/attention to detail
- Establish a harmonious working relationship with everyone in the team
- Must display a positive attitude
- Considers the opinon of others in the team
- Keep abreast with the latest advances in technology
- Innovative
- Creative
Desired Skills:
- Windows
- Windows Server
- Microsoft Office
- Process Control
- Automation
- Process Flow Interpretation
- Device Interpretation
- Equipment interpretation
- Siemens SCADA
- WinCC
- Siemens PCS7
- Systems Design and Configuration
- SQL
- Wonderware
- Allen Bradley
- Rockwell
- P&ID
Desired Work Experience:
- 1 to 2 years Industrial Engineering
- 2 to 5 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric
About The Employer:
Moore Process Controls has been at the leading edge of process automation and optimization since 1984. Our vision is to provide process industries with outstanding solutions that maximise plant yields and extend plant life. By partnering with Moore our clients have benefited in the long-term through increased security of their investment in process automation.
The industries we serve are global, and our international blue chip clients operate in some of the most remote areas of the world. To better serve clients in these locations we have subsidiaries strategically located in Africa, the USA, Europe, and Asia. Our global reach means we are able to deliver solutions and provide teams on the ground in almost any geography.
We provide comprehensive solutions from field I/O right through to boardroom decision making. Our turnkey projects typically encompass the full spectrum of the automation hierarchy including field instrumentation, high-end PLCs and DCSs, cyber security and management-level information systems. The automation platforms we have chosen include Siemens, Rockwell, ABB and Honeywell.
Our commitment does not end at the control layer. We partner with our clients to meet their objectives in safe plant operation, and production optimization. Solutions in these areas include equipment condition monitoring, checking processes for safety, optimizing control-loop performance and driving optimal production output.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Provident Fund
- Fuel Allowance
- Mobile Phone