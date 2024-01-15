We are looking for a Senior Analyst Developer to join our Cape Town-based team. This team will be responsible for advanced technical solution design, code and development implementation including technical documentation, team and business support, technical excellence and innovation in-line with business requirements.
The successful candidate will provide mentoring to junior developers and collaborate with leadership stakeholders to design and implement technical standards and best practices.
Your Expertise
- Minimum 5 years of experience developing in an object-oriented environment
- Minimum 5 years of experience in .Net, and SQL database design and query writing.
- Experience in designing solutions
- OOP / SOLID Design Principles
- Test-Driven Development
- Design Patterns
- ORM (Entity Framework)
- Python would be an advantage
- Experience in an IT environment within an investment management or financial sector will be an advantage
Experience in
- C#/VB.Net
- .Net Core/.Net Framework
- Git
- DevOps CI/CD
- RESTful services/ APIs
- Testing frameworks for APIs
- ASP.Net MVC
- HTML and CSS
- JavaScript / JavaScript frameworks (e.g. Angular, Knockout, jQuery)
Qualifications Required
- An Appropriate IT Qualification (Diploma/Degree)
- B.Sc. or National Diploma in Computer Science (recommended)
What you’ll do:
Development
- Advanced technical solution design, code, test and debug software according to the functional requirements and in alignment with SIG’s standards and best practices
- Provide input into solution designs and set up technical frameworks for new applications and interfaces.
- Analyze, diagnose and resolve errors related to applications and services.
- Collaborate on source control configurations and release management.
Mentorship and coaching
- Guide team development efforts towards successful project delivery on time.
- Comply to QA (quality assurance) process to ensure a high standard of code delivery.
- Participate in discussions in the relevant technical and design forums.
Ensure environment stability and Systems health
- Work with the implementation and configuration manager to create deployment instructions and artefacts.
- Collaborate with technical teams to align deployment procedures.
- Collaborating on stability of Application and Database environments with other delivery teams
Collaboration
- Provide input to technical and application design and architecture when required.
- Provide input to development standards and best practices.
- Provide input to analysts and testers when required.
Core competencies
- Cultivates innovation: Nurtures and develops promising ideas through prototyping and experimentation.
- Collaborates: Credits others for their contributions and accomplishments
- Flexible and adaptive: Remains objective and calm when faced with adversity.
- Client focus: Addresses gaps in the workgroup’s ability to meet emerging customer needs.
- Drives results: Pushes others to achieve results
Location: Cape Town
Desired Skills:
- Adaptability
- Authenticity
- Partnership
- Ingenuity
- Mastery