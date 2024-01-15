Senior Analyst Developer

We are looking for a Senior Analyst Developer to join our Cape Town-based team. This team will be responsible for advanced technical solution design, code and development implementation including technical documentation, team and business support, technical excellence and innovation in-line with business requirements.

The successful candidate will provide mentoring to junior developers and collaborate with leadership stakeholders to design and implement technical standards and best practices.

Your Expertise

Minimum 5 years of experience developing in an object-oriented environment

Minimum 5 years of experience in .Net, and SQL database design and query writing.

Experience in designing solutions

OOP / SOLID Design Principles

Test-Driven Development

Design Patterns

ORM (Entity Framework)

Python would be an advantage

Experience in an IT environment within an investment management or financial sector will be an advantage

Experience in

C#/VB.Net

.Net Core/.Net Framework

Git

DevOps CI/CD

RESTful services/ APIs

Testing frameworks for APIs

ASP.Net MVC

HTML and CSS

JavaScript / JavaScript frameworks (e.g. Angular, Knockout, jQuery)

Qualifications Required

An Appropriate IT Qualification (Diploma/Degree)

B.Sc. or National Diploma in Computer Science (recommended)

What you’ll do:

Development



Advanced technical solution design, code, test and debug software according to the functional requirements and in alignment with SIG’s standards and best practices

Provide input into solution designs and set up technical frameworks for new applications and interfaces.

Analyze, diagnose and resolve errors related to applications and services.

Collaborate on source control configurations and release management.

Mentorship and coaching



Guide team development efforts towards successful project delivery on time.

Comply to QA (quality assurance) process to ensure a high standard of code delivery.

Participate in discussions in the relevant technical and design forums.

Ensure environment stability and Systems health



Work with the implementation and configuration manager to create deployment instructions and artefacts.

Collaborate with technical teams to align deployment procedures.

Collaborating on stability of Application and Database environments with other delivery teams

Collaboration



Provide input to technical and application design and architecture when required.

Provide input to development standards and best practices.

Provide input to analysts and testers when required.

Core competencies

Cultivates innovation: Nurtures and develops promising ideas through prototyping and experimentation.

Nurtures and develops promising ideas through prototyping and experimentation. Collaborates: Credits others for their contributions and accomplishments

Credits others for their contributions and accomplishments Flexible and adaptive: Remains objective and calm when faced with adversity.

Remains objective and calm when faced with adversity. Client focus: Addresses gaps in the workgroup’s ability to meet emerging customer needs.

Addresses gaps in the workgroup’s ability to meet emerging customer needs. Drives results: Pushes others to achieve results

Location: Cape Town

Desired Skills:

Adaptability

Authenticity

Partnership

Ingenuity

Mastery

