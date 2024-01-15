Senior Analyst Developer – Western Cape Cape Town

Jan 15, 2024

We are looking for a Senior Analyst Developer to join our Cape Town-based team. This team will be responsible for advanced technical solution design, code and development implementation including technical documentation, team and business support, technical excellence and innovation in-line with business requirements.
The successful candidate will provide mentoring to junior developers and collaborate with leadership stakeholders to design and implement technical standards and best practices.

Your Expertise

  • Minimum 5 years of experience developing in an object-oriented environment

  • Minimum 5 years of experience in .Net, and SQL database design and query writing.

  • Experience in designing solutions

  • OOP / SOLID Design Principles

  • Test-Driven Development

  • Design Patterns

  • ORM (Entity Framework)

  • Python would be an advantage

  • Experience in an IT environment within an investment management or financial sector will be an advantage

Experience in

  • C#/VB.Net

  • .Net Core/.Net Framework

  • Git

  • DevOps CI/CD

  • RESTful services/ APIs

  • Testing frameworks for APIs

  • ASP.Net MVC

  • HTML and CSS

  • JavaScript / JavaScript frameworks (e.g. Angular, Knockout, jQuery)

Qualifications Required

  • An Appropriate IT Qualification (Diploma/Degree)

  • B.Sc. or National Diploma in Computer Science (recommended)

What you’ll do:

Development

  • Advanced technical solution design, code, test and debug software according to the functional requirements and in alignment with SIG’s standards and best practices

  • Provide input into solution designs and set up technical frameworks for new applications and interfaces.

  • Analyze, diagnose and resolve errors related to applications and services.

  • Collaborate on source control configurations and release management.

Mentorship and coaching

  • Guide team development efforts towards successful project delivery on time.

  • Comply to QA (quality assurance) process to ensure a high standard of code delivery.

  • Participate in discussions in the relevant technical and design forums.

Ensure environment stability and Systems health

  • Work with the implementation and configuration manager to create deployment instructions and artefacts.

  • Collaborate with technical teams to align deployment procedures.

  • Collaborating on stability of Application and Database environments with other delivery teams

Collaboration

  • Provide input to technical and application design and architecture when required.

  • Provide input to development standards and best practices.

  • Provide input to analysts and testers when required.

Core competencies

  • Cultivates innovation: Nurtures and develops promising ideas through prototyping and experimentation.

  • Collaborates: Credits others for their contributions and accomplishments

  • Flexible and adaptive: Remains objective and calm when faced with adversity.

  • Client focus: Addresses gaps in the workgroup’s ability to meet emerging customer needs.

  • Drives results: Pushes others to achieve results

Location: Cape Town

Desired Skills:

  • Adaptability
  • Authenticity
  • Partnership
  • Ingenuity
  • Mastery

