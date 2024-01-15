Senior Business Analyst with minimum 5 years’ experience as a Business Analyst, preferably in the Financial Services Industry (Asset Management) with a strong skills set in systems and data, required to provide technology solutions, for this Asset Management Company based in Cape Town.
Minimum requirements:
- Relevant Degree essential – B.Comm/B.Bus Science/B.Eng/B.Sc/ Investment Management, Mathematics, Finance and Accounting required
- Minimum 5 years’ extensive business or systems analysis experience essential
- Experience in Unit Trust Financial Services Industry advantageous
- Understanding of relational databases and ability to analyse data required
- Unit Trust Fund Accounting System, Trading or Order Management Systems experience advantageous
Responsibilities:
- Design solutions for business including processes, systems and data
- Develop business requirement specifications
- Analyse and test systems as part of investigation and system changes
- Develop system controls by analysing system data nd integration
- Develop functional and technical specifications
- Work with vendors to plan, design and implement enhancements
- Liaise with inhouse and 3rd party technical resources
- Identify and implement improvements to current processes
- Stakeholder management
- Mentor Junior team members
