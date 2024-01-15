Senior Business Analyst (CH956) – Western Cape Kuils River

Our client, in the Payments and Lending industry, has an opening for a Senior Business Analyst to join their team.
Do you take initiative, own your profession, and enjoy getting involved in the details?
Are you a self-starter? If you can affirmatively respond to these questions this position is for you. You will be in charge of gathering the company’s business requirements with Origination, assessing the impact of those changes, capturing, analysing and documenting requirements and supporting the communication and delivery of those requirements to help the delivery team better meet the demands of the company.
The role reports to the Head of Origination.
Qualification:
- 3-year tertiary qualification in relevant technical/financial/analytical related field of study
- Diploma in Business Analysis from FTI or equivalent
Experience:
- 6 Years in a similar role in a formal business analysis environment
Functional Competencies:
- Business knowledge: Finance Industry
- Good understanding of business analysis concepts, tools and methodologies.
- Ability to facilitate, research, model and define requirements
- Experience working in a scrum development process.
- Quick problem solver with an eye for detail and accuracy
- Experience in using SQL to query databases and complete test cases is advantageous.
- Strong interpersonal and communication skills to help the team work together and to provide a good service
Key Performance Areas:
Business Analysis Planning and Monitoring
- Identify the appropriate stakeholders
- Determine the activities required to successfully complete the business analysis.
- Track and communicate the progress of work items throughout the SDLC.
- Accurately estimate the required business analysis of work items.
- For analysis purposes, have a detailed understanding of the source system (including accounting structure, rules and calculations)
Requirements Elicitation, Management and Collaboration
- Investigate, evaluate, design and propose solutions to address business requirements.
- Validate that the stated requirements match the stakeholders’ expectations.
- Work with project stakeholders to identify, model, and then document their requirements andbusiness domain details.
- Structure the requirements in the agreed format so that it is understandable by all stakeholders
- Ensure the timely analysis and documentation of business requirements for the delivery team.
- Communicate the requirements to all stakeholders and obtain stakeholder sign off within the estimate.
- Facilitate meetings, give presentations, resolve conflict and negotiate and influence others.
- Workshop with a group to capture several independent sources of information relating to the project, gaining consensus where possible.
- Capture areas of opposing opinion.
Requirements Analysis
- Ensure that requirements are prioritized.
- Use a combination of text, matrices, diagrams and formal models to conceptualise the
requirements.
- Define Assumptions, Constraints and Risks.
- Ensure that requirements specifications meet the necessary standard of quality.
- Validate that all requirements support the business architecture.
Solution Assessment and Validation
- Ensure that the proposed solution meet the stakeholders’ requirements.
- Assist the testing team to ensure the solution is validated against the business requirements
- Assess whether the organisation is ready to make effective use of the solution.
Enterprise Analysis
- Identify new capabilities required to meet the business need.
- Define which new capabilities a project iteration will deliver.
Life Cycle Management
- Act as interface with business and the delivery team during the SDLC.
- Understands and can describe the basic function of the business’s core system.
Behavioral Competencies
- Information gathering and problem analysis
- Applying Professional / Specialist / Technical Expertise
- Creating and Innovating
- Quality and Detail orientation
- Developing Self
- Detail Orientated
Reporting to Head: Business Analysis
General:
- Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Should you not hear from us after 30 days you may consider your application unsuccessful
- In keeping with our client’s employment equity requirements, only South African citizens will be considered.
- Please include your current salary and salary expectations.
Desired Skills:
- Agile
- Business Analysis
- Modeling
- Requirements Elicitation
- Scrum
- SQL
- Workshop Facilitation