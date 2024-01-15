Senior Business Analyst (Front End)

Overview:

We are looking to employ a Senior Business Analyst (Front End) to join our team. As a key member , you will play a crucial role in understanding business needs, analysing requirements, and collaborating with cross-functional teams to deliver innovative digital solutions in the financial services sector.

What you will do:

Collaborate with stakeholders to gather and document business requirements for digital solutions.

Conduct thorough analysis of business processes and systems to identify improvement opportunities.

Work closely with software development teams to translate business requirements into functional specifications.

Contribute to the design and development of digital solutions, ensuring alignment with business objectives.

Partner with UX/UI designers to optimize the user experience of financial services software.

Provide insights on industry best practices and emerging trends to enhance digital interfaces.

Utilize data analysis techniques to derive actionable insights and support data-driven decision-making.

Generate and maintain reports to monitor the performance and effectiveness of digital solutions.

Collaborate with QA teams to ensure that developed solutions meet high-quality standards.

Conduct user acceptance testing (UAT) and facilitate feedback sessions.

Act as a liaison between business stakeholders and development teams, ensuring effective communication and understanding of requirements.

Conduct regular status updates and presentations to keep stakeholders informed.

Maintain comprehensive documentation of business requirements, system specifications, and test cases.

Create user manuals and training materials as needed.

Bachelor’s degree in Business, Computer Science, or a related field.

Proven experience as a Business Analyst in the financial services industry.

Strong understanding of digital technologies and trends.

Excellent analytical and problem-solving skills.

Familiarity with agile methodologies.

Effective communication and interpersonal skills.

Desired Skills:

Adaptability

Authenticity

Partnership

Ingenuity

Mastery

