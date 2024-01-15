Overview:
We are looking to employ a Senior Business Analyst (Front End) to join our team. As a key member , you will play a crucial role in understanding business needs, analysing requirements, and collaborating with cross-functional teams to deliver innovative digital solutions in the financial services sector.
What you will do:
- Collaborate with stakeholders to gather and document business requirements for digital solutions.
- Conduct thorough analysis of business processes and systems to identify improvement opportunities.
- Work closely with software development teams to translate business requirements into functional specifications.
- Contribute to the design and development of digital solutions, ensuring alignment with business objectives.
- Partner with UX/UI designers to optimize the user experience of financial services software.
- Provide insights on industry best practices and emerging trends to enhance digital interfaces.
- Utilize data analysis techniques to derive actionable insights and support data-driven decision-making.
- Generate and maintain reports to monitor the performance and effectiveness of digital solutions.
- Collaborate with QA teams to ensure that developed solutions meet high-quality standards.
- Conduct user acceptance testing (UAT) and facilitate feedback sessions.
- Act as a liaison between business stakeholders and development teams, ensuring effective communication and understanding of requirements.
- Conduct regular status updates and presentations to keep stakeholders informed.
- Maintain comprehensive documentation of business requirements, system specifications, and test cases.
- Create user manuals and training materials as needed.
- Bachelor’s degree in Business, Computer Science, or a related field.
- Proven experience as a Business Analyst in the financial services industry.
- Strong understanding of digital technologies and trends.
- Excellent analytical and problem-solving skills.
- Familiarity with agile methodologies.
- Effective communication and interpersonal skills.
Desired Skills:
- Adaptability
- Authenticity
- Partnership
- Ingenuity
- Mastery