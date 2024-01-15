Senior Business Analyst (Front End)

Jan 15, 2024

Overview:

We are looking to employ a Senior Business Analyst (Front End) to join our team. As a key member , you will play a crucial role in understanding business needs, analysing requirements, and collaborating with cross-functional teams to deliver innovative digital solutions in the financial services sector.

What you will do:

  • Collaborate with stakeholders to gather and document business requirements for digital solutions.

  • Conduct thorough analysis of business processes and systems to identify improvement opportunities.

  • Work closely with software development teams to translate business requirements into functional specifications.

  • Contribute to the design and development of digital solutions, ensuring alignment with business objectives.

  • Partner with UX/UI designers to optimize the user experience of financial services software.

  • Provide insights on industry best practices and emerging trends to enhance digital interfaces.

  • Utilize data analysis techniques to derive actionable insights and support data-driven decision-making.

  • Generate and maintain reports to monitor the performance and effectiveness of digital solutions.

  • Collaborate with QA teams to ensure that developed solutions meet high-quality standards.

  • Conduct user acceptance testing (UAT) and facilitate feedback sessions.

  • Act as a liaison between business stakeholders and development teams, ensuring effective communication and understanding of requirements.

  • Conduct regular status updates and presentations to keep stakeholders informed.

  • Maintain comprehensive documentation of business requirements, system specifications, and test cases.

  • Create user manuals and training materials as needed.

  • Bachelor’s degree in Business, Computer Science, or a related field.

  • Proven experience as a Business Analyst in the financial services industry.

  • Strong understanding of digital technologies and trends.

  • Excellent analytical and problem-solving skills.

  • Familiarity with agile methodologies.

  • Effective communication and interpersonal skills.

Desired Skills:

  • Adaptability
  • Authenticity
  • Partnership
  • Ingenuity
  • Mastery

