Senior Business Analyst LW2293

Jan 15, 2024

  • Working closely with an architect and product owners to take responsibility for a successful re-engineering of a major production critical application.

  • Write specifications for high-level concepts into meaningful information from which user stories can be created.

  • Deeply understand complex business concepts and then explain these to developers in simple ways. Be a source of truth for business-related queries by the developers. Be a link between business in Germany and developers in South Africa.

  • Understanding the business needs in a complex environment with multiple applications and interfaces that are all related.

  • Active involvement in sprint refinements to influence the creation of efficient user stories. Also creating user stories, themselves with DOR and DOD.

  • Responsible for working closely together with the Product Owners to ensure a prioritized backlog with good-quality user stories.

  • Understanding of systems engineering concepts and managing business processes.

  • Implement advanced strategies for gathering, reviewing, and analyzing functional requirements.

  • Additional tasks such as performing POCs and creating mock-ups.

  • User acceptance/business testing (also technical testing).

  • Strong working knowledge of data tools, techniques, and approaches used in application solutions.

  • Pro-active knowledge sharing, mentoring, and coaching of members from the same or other teams.

Minimum Requirements:

Education:

  • Relevant Engineering/IT/Business Degree

  • 5+ years of Business Analyst experience

  • 10+ years of IT/systems experience.

  • Experience in writing specifications and user stories and gaining deep business knowledge understanding.

Advantageous:

  • Strong technical background.

  • Development background especially in Java and AWS.

  • Experience in software testing.

  • Project management skills.

  • Fluent in German (speaking and writing)

Desired Skills:

  • business analysis
  • tester
  • web applications

