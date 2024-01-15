Senior Business Analyst – Western Cape Constantia

Senior Business Analyst with minimum 5 years’ experience as a Business Analyst, preferably in the Financial Services Industry (Asset Management) with a strong skills set in systems and data, required to provide technology solutions, for this Asset Management Company based in Cape Town.

Minimum requirements:

Relevant Degree essential – B.Comm/B.Bus Science/B.Eng/B.Sc/ Investment Management, Mathematics, Finance and Accounting required

Minimum 5 years’ extensive business or systems analysis experience essential

Experience in Unit Trust Financial Services Industry advantageous

Understanding of relational databases and ability to analyse data required

Unit Trust Fund Accounting System, Trading or Order Management Systems experience advantageous

Responsibilities:

Design solutions for business including processes, systems and data

Develop business requirement specifications

Analyse and test systems as part of investigation and system changes

Develop system controls by analysing system data nd integration

Develop functional and technical specifications

Work with vendors to plan, design and implement enhancements

Liaise with inhouse and 3rd party technical resources

Identify and implement improvements to current processes

Stakeholder management

Mentor Junior team members

