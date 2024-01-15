Senior Database and Applications Developer
JOB DESCRIPTION
- Administering, managing and handling database management systems, such as the creation of databases, data warehousing, database performance and tuning and upgrades.
- Providing applications programming support in terms of adding functionality to the system on request.
- Trouble shooting and problem solving on the Company applications and databases as and when required.
- Administering and enforcing systems development standards.
- Analyzing and monitoring of operations with respect to the application and database.
- Applying upgrades, fixing and migrating to new versions of the system and database.
- Creating and implementing database maintenance plans for regular integrity checks.
- Deploying new developments or charges to live environment.
- Responsible for user account management of all the Company Application systems.
- Developing application system integrations as far as possible.
- Developing and understanding the complete testing lifecycle, including developing test cases and test plans.
- Performing Software and database design.
- Implementing of systems through following frameworks such as SDLC, JAD, RAD
- Document all aspects of the application systems.
- Ensure a comprehensive change management process is implemented.
- Work from written specifications and pre-establish guidelines to perform the functions of the job and maintain documentation of process flow.
- Compile security assessment and produce security logs for review on all Company application systems.
JOB REQUIREMENTS
- The successful candidate will hold a relevant Degree/National Diploma in Information
- Technology/Computer Science/ Information Systems or equivalent coupled with at least 3-4 years’ experience in an ICT applications development, implementation, support and maintenance /enhancements environment.
Desired Skills:
- • Software testing
- • Database performance management
- • Web services
- Windows Services