Senior Full Stack Developer LW – Gauteng Pretoria

- Assess, develop, upgrade and document application software.
- Consulting with fellow colleagues, other teams, managers & executives concerning enhancements and development of the application software.
- Document and direct software testing and validation procedures.
- Research, analyse and evaluate requirements for software applications.
- Advise on areas that could be improved on and keep up to date with new trends in software development and technologies that can be used to benefit the Company.
Minimum Requirements:
Qualifications
- Tertiary Education: Degree in Computer Science or Relevant equivalent IT Diploma. (Must have)
- Matric or equivalent qualification recognized by the Department of Higher Education & Training. (Must have)
Role
- Design and develop robust, testable, and maintainable software solutions.
- Document software, in particular business rules and key technical decisions.
- Research and make suggestions on how to improve our existing systems.
- Analyse, diagnose and resolve software errors.
Special Requirements:
- Ideally within surrounding Pretoria areas.
- Willing to work overtime.
- Perform standby duties.
- Must have reliable transport and easy access to offices.
- Have clear Credit and Criminal Records (You are working on financial systems)
Skills and Experience
- At least 10 years working experience in Front-End and/or Full Stack Developer role, with current & recent experience in C#, NET Framework, React, React Native, TypeScript and Docker.
- Experience with inclusion and integration of native IOS and Android components
- Experience with SQL Server.
- Restful API experience.
- Azure exposure beneficial.
- DevOps CI/CD Pipelines beneficial.
Desired Skills:
- React
- Docker
- C#
- Front end