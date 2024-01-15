Senior Java Developer LW1488

- Part of a DevOps team responsible for the development and maintenance of platform/application
- Review and present the proposed system solution to IT Project Manager / Leader and User Management or System Owner
- Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements.
- Preparation of system/technical documentation (as per ISO standards)
- Meet with end users and gather requirements.
- Facilitate daily stand-ups.
- Ability and willingness to coach and give training to colleagues and users when required.
- User training
- Compiling of user and operational manuals
- System audits
- Users sign off.
Minimum Requirements:
Education:
- 10+ years’ experience in a relevant programming environment
- On-premises virtualization technology expertise
- Experience in testing (manual or automated testing
- Web and digital project experience advantageous
- Agile working experience advantageous
Skills:
- JAVA EE / JAVA
- Angular
Advantageous:
- RESTful and SOAP services
- Design and develop Microservices with a deep understanding of API-based development experience.
- SQL (Oracle, Postgres)
- Knowledge of Cloud infrastructure
- GIT
- SAP Integration
Desired Skills:
- java
- angular
- devops
- AWS