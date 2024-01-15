Senior Java Developer LW1488

Jan 15, 2024

  • Part of a DevOps team responsible for the development and maintenance of platform/application

  • Review and present the proposed system solution to IT Project Manager / Leader and User Management or System Owner

  • Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements.

  • Preparation of system/technical documentation (as per ISO standards)

  • Meet with end users and gather requirements.

  • Facilitate daily stand-ups.

  • Ability and willingness to coach and give training to colleagues and users when required.

  • User training

  • Compiling of user and operational manuals

  • System audits

  • Users sign off.

Minimum Requirements:

Education:

  • 10+ years’ experience in a relevant programming environment

  • On-premises virtualization technology expertise

  • Experience in testing (manual or automated testing

  • Web and digital project experience advantageous

  • Agile working experience advantageous

Skills:

  • JAVA EE / JAVA

  • Angular

Advantageous:

  • RESTful and SOAP services

  • Design and develop Microservices with a deep understanding of API-based development experience.

  • SQL (Oracle, Postgres)

  • Knowledge of Cloud infrastructure

  • GIT

  • SAP Integration

Desired Skills:

  • java
  • angular
  • devops
  • AWS

