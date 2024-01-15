Senior Mobile Developer at Blue Label Telecoms

ABOUT THE COMPANY
We are a JSE-listed company that sells innovative technology for mobile commerce to emerging markets in South Africa and abroad. Our users are rich, poor, urban and rural, and we allow them all to interact and transact on an equal footing. We reach them by using both physical and virtual distribution channels. We target many of our services at people who do not have easy access to bank accounts, and we allow them the convenience of being able to transact where and when they want to. Our good reputation is our license to operate.
JOB PURPOSE
Responsible for the programming and development of Blue Label Group’s applications and supporting software. Provides advisory support through refining designs, practices, tools and processes to ensure the delivery of quality products to internal and external customers.
RESPONSIBILITIES
Development Lifecycle
- Development of secure, concurrent, event driven highly scalable transaction processing applications
- Conduct mobile software development using Java and/or Kotlin (beneficial)
- Promote and enhance team efficiencies using established tools, supporting applications and prototypes
- Automate tasks through the use of appropriate tools and scripting
- Perform development in accordance with specifications and Blue Label Group development standards
- Develop unit tests to ensure that requirements are met, and code coverage is adequate
- Create, document and implement component test scripts and test strategies
- Maintain technical documentation using defined technical documentation templates and prescribed policies and procedures
- Ensure that the requisite technical supporting documentation, in line with the established Blue Label Group development standards and internal policies is created and adhered to
- Collaborate with internal teams and vendors to identify, troubleshoot, investigate and resolve issues and improve product features, documenting any changes and resolutions as may be required
- Perform maintenance programming and address technical debt
- Participate in a peer review process where all work delivered must be validated according to the documented requirements and in line with the Blue Label Group development standards
- Ensure software is developed according to the Blue Label Group development standards and underlying technologies
- Review and refine high-level business requirements and transform these requirements into Functional Specifications
- Breakdown, prioritize and execute tasks to achieve product deliverables per sprint
- Provide estimates for initial high-level requirements and more detailed estimates for upcoming tasks for input into Sprint planning
- Recommend changes to improve established application processes and procedures
Work collaboratively
- Build a culture of respect and understanding across the organisation
- Recognise outcomes which resulted from effective collaboration between teams
- Build co-operation and overcome barriers to information sharing, communication and collaboration across the organisation
- Facilitate opportunities to engage and collaborate with external stakeholders to develop joint solutions
Team support
- Role model behavior and motivate team members in line with the core values
- Provide support and guidance on career path planning, on-the-job training, coaching and mentoring to associate software developers and other team members
Self-Management
- Set an example through personal quality and productivity standards and ways of working with others
- Demonstrate consistent application of internal procedures
- Plan and prioritise, demonstrating abilities to manage competing demands
- Demonstrate abilities to anticipate and manage change
- Demonstrate flexibility in balancing achievement of own objectives with abilities to understand and
- respond to organisational and team needs
Desired Skills:
- Computer Skills
- Writing skills
- Office Systems