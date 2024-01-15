Senior Mobile Developer at Blue Label Telecoms – Gauteng Johannesburg

ABOUT THE COMPANY

We are a JSE-listed company that sells innovative technology for mobile commerce to emerging markets in South Africa and abroad. Our users are rich, poor, urban and rural, and we allow them all to interact and transact on an equal footing. We reach them by using both physical and virtual distribution channels. We target many of our services at people who do not have easy access to bank accounts, and we allow them the convenience of being able to transact where and when they want to. Our good reputation is our license to operate.

JOB PURPOSE

Responsible for the programming and development of Blue Label Group’s applications and supporting software. Provides advisory support through refining designs, practices, tools and processes to ensure the delivery of quality products to internal and external customers.

RESPONSIBILITIES

Development Lifecycle

Development of secure, concurrent, event driven highly scalable transaction processing applications

Conduct mobile software development using Java and/or Kotlin (beneficial)

Promote and enhance team efficiencies using established tools, supporting applications and prototypes

Automate tasks through the use of appropriate tools and scripting

Perform development in accordance with specifications and Blue Label Group development standards

Develop unit tests to ensure that requirements are met, and code coverage is adequate

Create, document and implement component test scripts and test strategies

Maintain technical documentation using defined technical documentation templates and prescribed policies and procedures

Ensure that the requisite technical supporting documentation, in line with the established Blue Label Group development standards and internal policies is created and adhered to

Collaborate with internal teams and vendors to identify, troubleshoot, investigate and resolve issues and improve product features, documenting any changes and resolutions as may be required

Perform maintenance programming and address technical debt

Participate in a peer review process where all work delivered must be validated according to the documented requirements and in line with the Blue Label Group development standards

Ensure software is developed according to the Blue Label Group development standards and underlying technologies

Review and refine high-level business requirements and transform these requirements into Functional Specifications

Breakdown, prioritize and execute tasks to achieve product deliverables per sprint

Provide estimates for initial high-level requirements and more detailed estimates for upcoming tasks for input into Sprint planning

Recommend changes to improve established application processes and procedures

Work collaboratively

Build a culture of respect and understanding across the organisation

Recognise outcomes which resulted from effective collaboration between teams

Build co-operation and overcome barriers to information sharing, communication and collaboration across the organisation

Facilitate opportunities to engage and collaborate with external stakeholders to develop joint solutions

Team support

Role model behavior and motivate team members in line with the core values

Provide support and guidance on career path planning, on-the-job training, coaching and mentoring to associate software developers and other team members

Self-Management

Set an example through personal quality and productivity standards and ways of working with others

Demonstrate consistent application of internal procedures

Plan and prioritise, demonstrating abilities to manage competing demands

Demonstrate abilities to anticipate and manage change

Demonstrate flexibility in balancing achievement of own objectives with abilities to understand and

respond to organisational and team needs

