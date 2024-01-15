Senior PHP Engineer – Western Cape Oakdale

Role:

As a Senior Software Engineer, you will be responsible for directing software development projects, producing clean code, and coaching junior members of the team. You will possess extensive experience in software development, project management, and have in-depth knowledge of programming languages and databases.

Key Responsibilities:

Working with Product, Architecture and the Principal Software Engineers to explore and suggest appropriate technical solutions to achieve the required product features.

Stay informed of new features and technologies as they relate to software operations.

Provide technical and procedural guidance to others on new software features and systems.

Improve upon existing software and systems.

Work on all stages of a software system’s lifecycle, including design, implementation, testing, delivery, and eventual maintenance.

Implement software features, fix bugs, and optimize performance.

Produce reports describing usage, capabilities, and defects of software systems.

Serve as an engineering leader and coach to other software engineers.

Create, update and maintain technical documentation.

Remain up to date on industry standards, emerging technologies, and best practice methodologies.

Work with the engineering and operations teams to ensure projects are delivered on time and adhering to our standards.

Requirements:

Excellent communication and coaching/mentoring skills.

Strong problem-solving and organizational skill set.

Experience delivering applications using CI/CD tools following best practices.

Technology agnostic with an open mind.

Self-motivated and a willingness to get stuck in.

Understands the importance, the purpose, and the implementation of testing.

Experience of supporting, modifying and maintaining systems and code developed by teams other than your own.

Demonstrable experience developing software in a Monolith, SOA or micro-services paradigm.

An ability to effectively understand and translate product and business requirements into technical solutions.

Essential Skills:

Excellent experience with PHP.

Experience working with Symphony Framework.

Excellent experience with Database technologies.

Excellent understanding of PSR standards.

Excellent knowledge of Testing Frameworks.

Ethical professional who is aware of their work’s impact on society.

Experience with Cloud solutions.

Experience in container orchestration technologies (Docker, Kubernetes, etc.).

Desirable skills.

Knowledge of Go, Python or Rust

Knowledge of EDA or Messaging Architecture

Knowledge of Package and Dependency Management.

Desirable Skills:

Knowledge of Go, Python or Rust.

Knowledge of EDA or Messaging Architecture.

Knowledge of Package and Dependency Management.

Role:

As a Senior Software Engineer, you will be responsible for directing software development projects, producing clean code, and coaching junior members of the team. You will possess extensive experience in software development, project management, and have in-depth knowledge of programming languages and databases.

Key Responsibilities:

Working with Product, Architecture and the Principal Software Engineers to explore and suggest appropriate technical solutions to achieve the required product features.

Stay informed of new features and technologies as they relate to software operations.

Provide technical and procedural guidance to others on new software features and systems.

Improve upon existing software and systems.

Work on all stages of a software system’s lifecycle, including design, implementation, testing, delivery, and eventual maintenance.

Implement software features, fix bugs, and optimize performance.

Produce reports describing usage, capabilities, and defects of software systems.

Serve as an engineering leader and coach to other software engineers.

Create, update and maintain technical documentation.

Remain up to date on industry standards, emerging technologies, and best practice methodologies.

Work with the engineering and operations teams to ensure projects are delivered on time and adhering to our standards.

Requirements:

Excellent communication and coaching/mentoring skills.

Strong problem-solving and organizational skill set.

Experience delivering applications using CI/CD tools following best practices.

Technology agnostic with an open mind.

Self-motivated and a willingness to get stuck in.

Understands the importance, the purpose, and the implementation of testing.

Experience of supporting, modifying and maintaining systems and code developed by teams other than your own.

Demonstrable experience developing software in a Monolith, SOA or micro-services paradigm.

An ability to effectively understand and translate product and business requirements into technical solutions.

Essential Skills:

Excellent experience with PHP.

Experience working with Symphony Framework.

Excellent experience with Database technologies.

Excellent understanding of PSR standards.

Excellent knowledge of Testing Frameworks.

Ethical professional who is aware of their work’s impact on society.

Experience with Cloud solutions.

Experience in container orchestration technologies (Docker, Kubernetes, etc.).

Desirable skills.

Knowledge of Go, Python or Rust

Knowledge of EDA or Messaging Architecture

Knowledge of Package and Dependency Management.

Desirable Skills:

Knowledge of Go, Python or Rust.

Knowledge of EDA or Messaging Architecture.

Knowledge of Package and Dependency Management.

Desired Skills:

PHP.

Symphony Framework.

Database technologies.

PSR standards.

Testing Frameworks

Cloud solutions.

Learn more/Apply for this position