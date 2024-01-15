Senior Server Engineer – Gauteng Pretoria

We are seeking a motivated Senior Server Engineer to join our team on a hybrid opportunity. This permanent opportunity is ideal for an individual with basic technical knowledge, strong people skills, and a knack for working efficiently to meet deadlines. The successful candidate will assist in setup and Maintenance of Backups; DR testing; Managing and maintenance of virtual infrastructure; Hardware installs and configure; Day to day calls logged by users.
Qualification required:
- Veeam experience.
- VMware experience.
- Windows Server experience.
- Hardware knowledge.
- ITIL
- Veeam – VMCE certification
- VMWare – VCP certification
Experience required:
- A minimum of 3 years’ experience required in the essential function mentioned above.
Travel:
- Minimal
Desired Skills:
- Adaptability
- Authenticity
- Partnership
- Ingenuity
- Mastery