Senior Server Engineer – Gauteng Pretoria

We are seeking a motivated Senior Server Engineer to join our team on a hybrid opportunity. This permanent opportunity is ideal for an individual with basic technical knowledge, strong people skills, and a knack for working efficiently to meet deadlines. The successful candidate will assist in setup and Maintenance of Backups; DR testing; Managing and maintenance of virtual infrastructure; Hardware installs and configure; Day to day calls logged by users.

Qualification required:

Veeam experience.

VMware experience.

Windows Server experience.

Hardware knowledge.

ITIL

Veeam – VMCE certification

VMWare – VCP certification

Experience required:

A minimum of 3 years’ experience required in the essential function mentioned above.

Travel:

Minimal

Desired Skills:

Adaptability

Authenticity

Partnership

Ingenuity

Mastery

Learn more/Apply for this position