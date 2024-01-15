Senior Server Engineer – Gauteng Pretoria

We are seeking a motivated Senior Server Engineer to join our team on a hybrid opportunity. This permanent opportunity is ideal for an individual with basic technical knowledge, strong people skills, and a knack for working efficiently to meet deadlines. The successful candidate will assist in setup and Maintenance of Backups; DR testing; Managing and maintenance of virtual infrastructure; Hardware installs and configure; Day to day calls logged by users.

Qualification required:

  • Veeam experience.

  • VMware experience.

  • Windows Server experience.

  • Hardware knowledge.

  • ITIL

  • Veeam – VMCE certification

  • VMWare – VCP certification

Experience required:

  • A minimum of 3 years’ experience required in the essential function mentioned above.

Travel:

  • Minimal

Desired Skills:

  • Adaptability
  • Authenticity
  • Partnership
  • Ingenuity
  • Mastery

