Senior Software Developer – Western Cape Woodstock

The Software Engineer/Tech Lead will work collaboratively with the Merchant Journey team to drive development of merchant onboarding and dashboard.
How you’ll be making a difference:
- Work alongside the team and be a part of the full software development life cycle.
- Building features for our 4 user groups, Merchants, Customers, Developers and Internal operation teams.
- Working on business projects, internal tech projects, changes to various systems and navigating unplanned work.
- Work alongside the team to create quality code through peer reviews, maintaining internal and external documentation and identifying and addressing technical debt.
- Help the team build up healthy development habits like TDD, Refactoring, being Agile, finding the right tool/technology for the job.
We’re looking for someone who has:
- Someone with at least 6 years’ experience programming in Javascript / Python
- Familiarity with AWS, SQL (MySQL / Postgres), React, TypeScript
- Strong experience with best practices and a sound understanding of what makes valuable codebases.
- The ability to work collaboratively in an ever-changing remote friendly environment.
- A valid work authorisation to work in South Africa
Tech stack:
- Frontend: React, TypeScript.
- Backend: Python, NodeJS
- Data: MongoDB, PostgreSQL, MySQL.
- Infra: AWS Lambda’s, Serverless, S3, EC2, API Gateway
- Tools: Jira, Confluence, Git, Postman.
- Automation: Gitlab pipelines, CI/CD, Terraform.
Nice to haves:
- BSc Computer Science, technical tertiary qualification or significant work experience.
- Experience with AWS infrastructure, specifically AWS Lambda’s
Desired Skills:
- python
- Javascript
- tech lead