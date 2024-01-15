Software Engineering Manager

Jan 15, 2024

Fully remote role

The position reports to a Senior Software Engineering Manager in the Logistics engineering division

Your mission, should you choose to accept it:

  • Build and retain a high-caliber engineering team
  • Build relationships through regular one on one conversations
  • Remove roadblocks and interruptions to help the team perform
  • Be involved with architectural and strategic planning with peers and senior developers
  • Work with stakeholders to gather requirements, and manage expectations
  • Support and develop the careers of members of the team
  • Support and give direction to innovation in the team
  • Present practical input for strategic technology decisions
  • Stay up to date with industry trends, and standards
  • Lead the Agile processes within the team
  • Manage the roadmap for the team, playing a key role in prioritization
  • Successfully see new projects to completion and launch new products while maintaining the existing code base.
  • Facilitate discussions in the team and ensure a good design methodology is used on projects.
  • Resolve conflict in the team when necessary
  • Promote the achievements of the team
  • Track and ensure team productivity is healthy using a metrics-based approach
  • Track and ensure operational excellence in the team using a metrics-based approach
  • Interview candidates for technical and organizational fit
  • Drive innovation, vision, and strategy

The skills we need:

  • Solutions-oriented, can-do attitude and high energy
  • Strong analytical and critical thinking, using data to inform decisions
  • Solid quantitative skills
  • Ability to interview and interact professionally with internal and external people
  • Capability to present ideas succinctly, in writing and verbally
  • Versatile and with the appetite to learn by doing

Qualifications & Experience:

  • Computer Science Degree or 5 to 10 years relevant industry experience.
  • 3+ years in development and management roles.
  • Proven track record of leading and managing teams on complex software projects
  • Experience with a broad range of related disciplines such as Development, Cloud Infrastructure, Site Reliability, Provisioning, Configuration Management, and Managed Systems.
  • Experience developing Scala in a test-driven environment (and/or at least in one of the following – Java, C, C++, Python)
  • Good SQL experience in a high-load environment
  • Significant technical experience and a proven track record of architectural ownership and understanding.
  • Experience with Open Source Operating Systems and technologies.
  • Experience with Web Architectures (e.g. SOA, REST).
  • Excellent understanding of theoretical Software Engineering fundamentals, including but not limited to distributed systems, highly scalable systems, algorithms, data structures, design patterns, and programming paradigms is advantageous.
  • Experience with e-commerce-based applications is advantageous
  • Experience working with GCP/AWS and/or other cloud platforms

Desired Skills:

  • Scala
  • Software Engineering
  • Team Building
  • Development of software

Learn more/Apply for this position