Software Engineering Manager – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

Fully remote role
The position reports to a Senior Software Engineering Manager in the Logistics engineering division
Your mission, should you choose to accept it:
- Build and retain a high-caliber engineering team
- Build relationships through regular one on one conversations
- Remove roadblocks and interruptions to help the team perform
- Be involved with architectural and strategic planning with peers and senior developers
- Work with stakeholders to gather requirements, and manage expectations
- Support and develop the careers of members of the team
- Support and give direction to innovation in the team
- Present practical input for strategic technology decisions
- Stay up to date with industry trends, and standards
- Lead the Agile processes within the team
- Manage the roadmap for the team, playing a key role in prioritization
- Successfully see new projects to completion and launch new products while maintaining the existing code base.
- Facilitate discussions in the team and ensure a good design methodology is used on projects.
- Resolve conflict in the team when necessary
- Promote the achievements of the team
- Track and ensure team productivity is healthy using a metrics-based approach
- Track and ensure operational excellence in the team using a metrics-based approach
- Interview candidates for technical and organizational fit
- Drive innovation, vision, and strategy
The skills we need:
- Solutions-oriented, can-do attitude and high energy
- Strong analytical and critical thinking, using data to inform decisions
- Solid quantitative skills
- Ability to interview and interact professionally with internal and external people
- Capability to present ideas succinctly, in writing and verbally
- Versatile and with the appetite to learn by doing
Qualifications & Experience:
- Computer Science Degree or 5 to 10 years relevant industry experience.
- 3+ years in development and management roles.
- Proven track record of leading and managing teams on complex software projects
- Experience with a broad range of related disciplines such as Development, Cloud Infrastructure, Site Reliability, Provisioning, Configuration Management, and Managed Systems.
- Experience developing Scala in a test-driven environment (and/or at least in one of the following – Java, C, C++, Python)
- Good SQL experience in a high-load environment
- Significant technical experience and a proven track record of architectural ownership and understanding.
- Experience with Open Source Operating Systems and technologies.
- Experience with Web Architectures (e.g. SOA, REST).
- Excellent understanding of theoretical Software Engineering fundamentals, including but not limited to distributed systems, highly scalable systems, algorithms, data structures, design patterns, and programming paradigms is advantageous.
- Experience with e-commerce-based applications is advantageous
- Experience working with GCP/AWS and/or other cloud platforms
Desired Skills:
- Scala
- Software Engineering
- Team Building
- Development of software