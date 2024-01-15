Test Analyst

Jan 15, 2024

We are looking for a detail-oriented and proactive Test Analyst to join our team. As a Test Analyst, you will play a critical role in ensuring the quality and reliability of our software applications through comprehensive testing. The ideal candidate will have a strong understanding of software testing methodologies, excellent analytical skills, and the ability to collaborate effectively with cross-functional teams.

What you’ll do:

  • Microsoft Azure Dev Ops (VSTS) test lifecycle tool experience (applied knowledge)

  • Strong understanding of IT technical environments, including Cloud platforms and Microsoft Dynamics (CRM).

  • Excellent attention to detail and ability to collect evidence in support of testing activities.

  • Ability to deliver high-quality output on time whilst working on multiple tasks concurrently.

  • Ability to communicate effectively with a broad range of colleagues and stakeholders.

  • A proactive and constructive approach to resolving challenges.

  • Extensive knowledge of test tools, techniques, and methods.

  • Extensive experience in testing key phases such as integration, system, performance, and regression.

  • Experience working in a regulated environment (ideally financial services).

  • Proven experience in automated functional (building solutions), and non-functional testing (Selenium tools), and an understanding of SQL (desirable).

Years of experience: 5+ (Senior level)

Relevant IT/ Testing qualification

ISTQB

Location: Cape Town or Johannesburg

Desired Skills:

  • Adaptability
  • Authenticity
  • Partnership
  • Ingenuity
  • Mastery

