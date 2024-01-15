Test Analyst

We are looking for a detail-oriented and proactive Test Analyst to join our team. As a Test Analyst, you will play a critical role in ensuring the quality and reliability of our software applications through comprehensive testing. The ideal candidate will have a strong understanding of software testing methodologies, excellent analytical skills, and the ability to collaborate effectively with cross-functional teams.

What you’ll do:

Microsoft Azure Dev Ops (VSTS) test lifecycle tool experience (applied knowledge)

Strong understanding of IT technical environments, including Cloud platforms and Microsoft Dynamics (CRM).

Excellent attention to detail and ability to collect evidence in support of testing activities.

Ability to deliver high-quality output on time whilst working on multiple tasks concurrently.

Ability to communicate effectively with a broad range of colleagues and stakeholders.

A proactive and constructive approach to resolving challenges.

Extensive knowledge of test tools, techniques, and methods.

Extensive experience in testing key phases such as integration, system, performance, and regression.

Experience working in a regulated environment (ideally financial services).

Proven experience in automated functional (building solutions), and non-functional testing (Selenium tools), and an understanding of SQL (desirable).

Years of experience: 5+ (Senior level)

Relevant IT/ Testing qualification

ISTQB

Location: Cape Town or Johannesburg

Desired Skills:

Adaptability

Authenticity

Partnership

Ingenuity

Mastery

Learn more/Apply for this position