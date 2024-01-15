Test Analyst – Gauteng Johannesburg

We are looking for a detail-oriented and proactive Test Analyst to join our team. As a Test Analyst, you will play a critical role in ensuring the quality and reliability of our software applications through comprehensive testing. The ideal candidate will have a strong understanding of software testing methodologies, excellent analytical skills, and the ability to collaborate effectively with cross-functional teams.
What you’ll do:
- Microsoft Azure Dev Ops (VSTS) test lifecycle tool experience (applied knowledge)
- Strong understanding of IT technical environments, including Cloud platforms and Microsoft Dynamics (CRM).
- Excellent attention to detail and ability to collect evidence in support of testing activities.
- Ability to deliver high-quality output on time whilst working on multiple tasks concurrently.
- Ability to communicate effectively with a broad range of colleagues and stakeholders.
- A proactive and constructive approach to resolving challenges.
- Extensive knowledge of test tools, techniques, and methods.
- Extensive experience in testing key phases such as integration, system, performance, and regression.
- Experience working in a regulated environment (ideally financial services).
- Proven experience in automated functional (building solutions), and non-functional testing (Selenium tools), and an understanding of SQL (desirable).
Years of experience: 5+ (Senior level)
Relevant IT/ Testing qualification
ISTQB
Location: Cape Town or Johannesburg
Desired Skills:
- Adaptability
- Authenticity
- Partnership
- Ingenuity
- Mastery