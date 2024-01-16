2nd Line Systems Engineer – Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

A vibrant IT Support company in Cape Town is in search of an ambitious and proficient 2nd Line Systems Engineer to become a part of its team. The ideal candidate should have demonstrated experience as a 2nd Line Systems Engineer, emphasizing expertise in Microsoft Server technologies and networking. Additionally, familiarity with virtualization technologies, preferably Hyper-V or VMware, is preferred. Possession of CompTIA A+ or an equivalent, as well as CompTIA N+ or an equivalent qualification, is required.

DUTIES:

Technical Expertise:

Demonstrate strong proficiency in Microsoft Server technologies, including installation, configuration, and maintenance.

Possess advanced networking skills to troubleshoot and maintain a robust network infrastructure.

Experience with virtualization technologies, preferably in environments such as Hyper-V or VMware.

Support and Escalation:

Provide second-line support for complex technical issues, serving as the escalation point for the 1st line (desktop) support technicians.

Respond to after-hours escalations on a rotational basis to ensure timely resolution of critical issues.

Leadership and Collaboration:

Lead and guide a small team of 1st line support technicians, providing mentorship and technical expertise.

Collaborate with other teams and departments to ensure seamless communication and resolution of technical challenges.

Onsite and Remote Support:

Utilize strong troubleshooting skills to provide remote support to clients.

When required, travel to client locations for onsite support, with compensation for travel expenses.

Client Interaction:

Maintain a professional and customer-focused approach when interacting with clients.

Effectively communicate technical solutions to non-technical clients.

REQUIREMENTS:

Proven experience as a 2nd Line Systems Engineer with a focus on Microsoft Server technologies and networking.

Experience with virtualization technologies, preferably Hyper-V or VMware.

Tech non-negotiables: ( These are preferred)

CompTIA A+ or equivalent

CompTIA N+ or equivalent

CompTIA server+ or equivalent

CompTIA S+ or equivalent

Microsoft Azure experience

Microsoft AD experience

Microsoft Server technologies and networking

Experience with virtualization technologies, preferably Hyper-V or VMware

Experience with Fortinet / Fortigate technologies / possible NEC 4 qualifications

ATTRIBUTES:

Strong leadership and mentorship skills.

