Automation Tester

This is a hybrid role based in Sandton, Johannesburg.

We are looking for someone with 4+ years of Automation Testing experience.

Details:

Use the automation framework and pre-defined test tools to inspect, analyse, design, develop and implement re-useable automated test assets to quality assure the solution and its architecture to ensure the overall quality of the solution. Good working knowledge of Front End and API automation as well as Performance Testing (NFT). Tools include Selenium/ Appium/ Healenium, RestAssured and JMeter.