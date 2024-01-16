Automation Tester – Gauteng Johannesburg

|We are looking for an Automation Tester to join our team on a contract basis.
This is a hybrid role based in Sandton, Johannesburg.
We are looking for someone with 4+ years of Automation Testing experience.
Details:
Use the automation framework and pre-defined test tools to inspect, analyse, design, develop and implement re-useable automated test assets to quality assure the solution and its architecture to ensure the overall quality of the solution. Good working knowledge of Front End and API automation as well as Performance Testing (NFT). Tools include Selenium/ Appium/ Healenium, RestAssured and JMeter.
|The ideal tech/ tool set will include the following:
– Selenium/ Appium with Java (other tools are a bonus)
– BBD – Cucumber Framework
– JMETER – Performance Testing
– API – RestAssured
– Comfortable working in an Agile environment
– SQL/ Database experience
Initial 12 month contractLocation: Johannesburg (Sandton) – hybrid way of workLevel/ years of experience: Intermediate – Senior (4+ years experience)Qualification: Relevant IT/ Testing qualificationISTQB
Desired Skills:
- Adaptability
- Authenticity
- Partnership
- Ingenuity
- Mastery