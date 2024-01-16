BI Business Analyst (Graduate position) (CH976) – Western Cape Cape Town

Our client, a medium sized IT company based in Somerset West is seeking to employ ambitious young graduates with a B.Comm IT or Computer Science Degree for a Business Analyst position. The company specialises in Business Intelligence, SAP software, Enterprise Performance Management and related planning as well as reporting systems. The company provides onsite training and career path guidance.

Job Description:

Requirements Gathering : Collaborate with stakeholders from various departments to elicit, document, and prioritize business requirements related to SAC and SAP solutions.

Min qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree in, Information Technology or Computer Science,

Strong understanding of SAP modules and SAP Analytics Cloud (SAC) functionalities, including data modelling, reporting, and analytics.

Proficiency in data analysis, visualisation, and reporting tools.

Familiarity with business process modelling techniques and methodologies.

Excellent communication skills, including the ability to communicate technical concepts to non-technical stakeholders.

Analytical mindset with a keen eye for detail and problem-solving capabilities.

Strong organizational and project management skills.

Ability to work both independently and collaboratively in a dynamic environment.

Experience with change management processes and user training is a plus.

Relevant SAP certifications are desirable but not mandatory.

About the company and role

As a fast-growing IT company, servicing clients in the mining, manufacturing and retail sectors, our client continually seeks IT graduates with a flair for business and business processes. Working for our client is a great opportunity for an individual to utilise both business and systems knowledge to make a meaningful contribution to large organisations worldwide. No prior specific IT experience is necessary. Simply a strong interest and a flair for this field are required, while utilising your business knowledge acquired during your studies.

A career with our client means that you will work in a wide variety of consulting, technology and outsourcing positions where strong logical reasoning and problem-solving skills are highly regarded within an environment that is dynamic, professional, friendly and goal orientated. The organisation prides itself with customer focus and service delivery. If you are a hard worker and fast learner that would like to join a lucrative career in SAP Consulting, then this opportunity is for you. Prior exposure to IT related training, specifically training in SQL is beneficial for the fast tracking of a candidate’s career.

General:

Please include a copy of your Matric Certificate and University Transcripts in your application

Must be based in the Western Cape or relocate on own cost.

Application response:

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 15 days please consider your application as unsuccessful .

In keeping with our client’s employment equity requirements, only South African citizens will be considered.

General:

