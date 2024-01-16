Business Analyst – Gauteng Pretoria

ENVIRONMENT:

A Health Tech Solution Company in Pretoria is actively seeking a Business Analyst who will take ownership of assigned products. The responsibilities include overseeing various aspects of products and projects, such as business models, specifications, budgets, financial models, progress tracking, management of resources, and team capacity. The role aims to enhance company profitability by steering product success through the design of efficient and scalable systems/products and ensuring timely and budget-compliant delivery.

DUTIES:

Business Analysis: 60%

Full cycle Project and Product Management including capacity management, stakeholder engagement and resource tracking.

Multi-task on a suite of projects and products, all within different stages of development and implementation.

Compile intuitive system and product requirements and specification design, in terms of researching, consulting and analysing needs.

Follow best practice design and development methodologies in sustaining high quality, clean, auditable and manageable products and systems.

Compile relevant specifications documents, UX, UI designs, wireframes and test cases.

Effective system testing and approval, including the management of release notes and effective communication with stakeholders on changes and/or improvements.

Work with front-end, back-end and mobile developers, marketing, sales, research and design departments to ensure a holistic management process of project management.

Ensure conformity of products to product requirements in terms of the Quality Objectives which includes regulatory and legislative compliance.

Identify technology limitations and deficiencies in applications and associated processes, procedures and methods within the department.

Continuous improvement of existing products, systems and processes within the department.

Identify issues, bugs, and bottlenecks and devise solutions to these problems within the department.

Business Processes and Strategy: 20%

Business process improvements, operationalization and optimization.

Develop strategies for the implementation of products, projects or systems, including commercialization, legal and operational aspects.

Risk analysis and mitigation.

Manage tasks and priorities within product suite.

Increase profitability of products through the streamlining of development, manufacturing and maintenance thereof.

Effective stakeholder management (both internal and external)

Record-Keeping: 20%

Compile relevant records as is necessary for compliance to ISO, CE, FDA (and other) standards and requirements as is applicable to assigned products.

Accomplish objectives by establishing plans, budgets and results; reviewing progress and making mid-course corrections to ensure optimal outcomes.

Efficient and effective reporting on strategies, prioritization and tasks to Line Manager.

Efficient and effective reporting on performance of products and systems.

Take personal ownership for projects/products/systems and work quality as well as contributing to team development and the company’s ecosystem.

REQUIREMENTS:

Minimum education (essential): BEng (Industrial).

Minimum applicable experience (years): 3 years minimum

Required nature of experience:

Business Analysis within the IT, software or medical device field

Development of project, product and system specifications

Requirement gathering and documentation

Project Management.

Skills and Knowledge (essential):

Excellent computer proficiency (especially in MS Office Excel).

Report and proposal writing skills.

Business Process design

Agile Project Management

BPMN or UML Knowledge

API knowledge

JIRA, Confluence or similar task management or documentation tools

Skills and Knowledge (desirable):

Coding interpretation

ATTRIBUTES:

Examining information

Documenting facts

Providing insights

Making decisions

Managing tasks

Producing output

Taking action

Pursuing goals

Logical thinker

Structured

Problem solver

Detail oriented

PM – time management

Adopting practical approaches

Exploring possibilities

Convincing people

Articulating information

Directing people

Conveying self-confidence

Showing composure

Resolving conflict

Embracing change

Inviting feedback

Meeting timescales

Checking things

