Business Intelligence Manager

Jan 16, 2024

  • Design, develop, and maintain data architecture, data pipelines, data warehouses, and business intelligence solutions.
  • Ensure data quality, integrity, availability, and security are maintained across all data sources.
  • Optimize the performance of data warehouse, data pipelines, reports, visualizations, and queries to improve efficiency and responsiveness.
  • Ensure the availability and consistent performance of business intelligence systems.
  • Implement and maintain data integration jobs across all systems and ensure all data loads are completed and verified within agreed time limits.
  • Lead the development of business intelligence, dashboards, reporting, analytics solutions, and data models to enable accurate reporting of operational and financial results.
  • Collaborate with stakeholders to understand business requirements and deliver actionable insights from our data.
  • Analyse information to implement strategies to automate, continuously monitor, and improve the performance, accuracy, and efficiency of our digital processes and systems.
  • Provide support for critical production systems.
  • Manage deployment of changes and upgrades, testing procedures while maintaining system stability and integrity.
  • Provide technical leadership and guidance to the team and troubleshoot and resolve system issues as required.
  • Manage the relationship with the infrastructure team to ensure high availability, security, and scalability of the infrastructure to meet business requirements.

Requirements:
Qualification:

  • Relevant IT degree or relevant qualifications

Experience:

  • Minimum of 5 years experience in a similar role.

Skills and Competencies:

  • Advanced understanding of data warehouse, ETL pipelines, and Microsoft BI applications.
  • Microsoft SQL Server administration.
  • Experience with performance tuning and optimization (PTO).
  • SQL Server Integration Services (SSIS).
  • SQL Server Reporting Services (SSRS).
  • Power Platform including Power BI, Power Automate and PowerApps.
  • DAX & building Power BI models.
  • Advanced Microsoft Excel skills.
  • Working with data sources using RestAPI, Odata, JSON, and XML.

Knowledge required:

  • Understanding of the FMCG retail and hospitality industry.
  • Understanding of e-commerce and point-of-sale platforms.
  • Experience with management information systems.
  • Advanced experience with integration, process automation, and AI technologies and how to
  • leverage these platforms to implement a business solution.
  • Advanced experience creating and maintaining SSIS jobs, SSRS reports, and creating data models.

Attributes:

  • Analytical and detail-orientated.
  • Critical thinking and problem-solving skills.
  • Sense of urgency, ownership, and pride in your performance and its impact on the company’s
  • success.
  • Pro-active self-starter.
  • Able to function independently, collaborate, and lead.
  • Great time-management and communication skills.
  • Positive attitude.
  • Excellent communication skills.
  • Strong administrative skills.

Other:

  • Valid South African ID.
  • Valid driver’s license.
  • No criminal record.

Desired Skills:

  • IT
  • Business Insights
  • Business Intelligence Tools
  • Customer Value Management
  • Data Development

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

Red Ember Recruitment is looking for a Business Intelligence Manager based at the client in Somerset West.

