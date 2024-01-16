Business Intelligence Manager

- Design, develop, and maintain data architecture, data pipelines, data warehouses, and business intelligence solutions.
- Ensure data quality, integrity, availability, and security are maintained across all data sources.
- Optimize the performance of data warehouse, data pipelines, reports, visualizations, and queries to improve efficiency and responsiveness.
- Ensure the availability and consistent performance of business intelligence systems.
- Implement and maintain data integration jobs across all systems and ensure all data loads are completed and verified within agreed time limits.
- Lead the development of business intelligence, dashboards, reporting, analytics solutions, and data models to enable accurate reporting of operational and financial results.
- Collaborate with stakeholders to understand business requirements and deliver actionable insights from our data.
- Analyse information to implement strategies to automate, continuously monitor, and improve the performance, accuracy, and efficiency of our digital processes and systems.
- Provide support for critical production systems.
- Manage deployment of changes and upgrades, testing procedures while maintaining system stability and integrity.
- Provide technical leadership and guidance to the team and troubleshoot and resolve system issues as required.
- Manage the relationship with the infrastructure team to ensure high availability, security, and scalability of the infrastructure to meet business requirements.
Requirements:
Qualification:
- Relevant IT degree or relevant qualifications
Experience:
- Minimum of 5 years experience in a similar role.
Skills and Competencies:
- Advanced understanding of data warehouse, ETL pipelines, and Microsoft BI applications.
- Microsoft SQL Server administration.
- Experience with performance tuning and optimization (PTO).
- SQL Server Integration Services (SSIS).
- SQL Server Reporting Services (SSRS).
- Power Platform including Power BI, Power Automate and PowerApps.
- DAX & building Power BI models.
- Advanced Microsoft Excel skills.
- Working with data sources using RestAPI, Odata, JSON, and XML.
Knowledge required:
- Understanding of the FMCG retail and hospitality industry.
- Understanding of e-commerce and point-of-sale platforms.
- Experience with management information systems.
- Advanced experience with integration, process automation, and AI technologies and how to
- leverage these platforms to implement a business solution.
- Advanced experience creating and maintaining SSIS jobs, SSRS reports, and creating data models.
Attributes:
- Analytical and detail-orientated.
- Critical thinking and problem-solving skills.
- Sense of urgency, ownership, and pride in your performance and its impact on the company’s
- success.
- Pro-active self-starter.
- Able to function independently, collaborate, and lead.
- Great time-management and communication skills.
- Positive attitude.
- Excellent communication skills.
- Strong administrative skills.
Other:
- Valid South African ID.
- Valid driver’s license.
- No criminal record.
Desired Skills:
- IT
- Business Insights
- Business Intelligence Tools
- Customer Value Management
- Data Development
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Red Ember Recruitment is looking for a Business Intelligence Manager based at the client in Somerset West.