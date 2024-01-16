Business Intelligence Manager – Western Cape Somerset West

Design, develop, and maintain data architecture, data pipelines, data warehouses, and business intelligence solutions.

Ensure data quality, integrity, availability, and security are maintained across all data sources.

Optimize the performance of data warehouse, data pipelines, reports, visualizations, and queries to improve efficiency and responsiveness.

Ensure the availability and consistent performance of business intelligence systems.

Implement and maintain data integration jobs across all systems and ensure all data loads are completed and verified within agreed time limits.

Lead the development of business intelligence, dashboards, reporting, analytics solutions, and data models to enable accurate reporting of operational and financial results.

Collaborate with stakeholders to understand business requirements and deliver actionable insights from our data.

Analyse information to implement strategies to automate, continuously monitor, and improve the performance, accuracy, and efficiency of our digital processes and systems.

Provide support for critical production systems.

Manage deployment of changes and upgrades, testing procedures while maintaining system stability and integrity.

Provide technical leadership and guidance to the team and troubleshoot and resolve system issues as required.

Manage the relationship with the infrastructure team to ensure high availability, security, and scalability of the infrastructure to meet business requirements.

Requirements:

Qualification:

Relevant IT degree or relevant qualifications

Experience:

Minimum of 5 years experience in a similar role.

Skills and Competencies:

Advanced understanding of data warehouse, ETL pipelines, and Microsoft BI applications.

Microsoft SQL Server administration.

Experience with performance tuning and optimization (PTO).

SQL Server Integration Services (SSIS).

SQL Server Reporting Services (SSRS).

Power Platform including Power BI, Power Automate and PowerApps.

DAX & building Power BI models.

Advanced Microsoft Excel skills.

Working with data sources using RestAPI, Odata, JSON, and XML.

Knowledge required:

Understanding of the FMCG retail and hospitality industry.

Understanding of e-commerce and point-of-sale platforms.

Experience with management information systems.

Advanced experience with integration, process automation, and AI technologies and how to

leverage these platforms to implement a business solution.

Advanced experience creating and maintaining SSIS jobs, SSRS reports, and creating data models.

Attributes:

Analytical and detail-orientated.

Critical thinking and problem-solving skills.

Sense of urgency, ownership, and pride in your performance and its impact on the company’s

success.

Pro-active self-starter.

Able to function independently, collaborate, and lead.

Great time-management and communication skills.

Positive attitude.

Excellent communication skills.

Strong administrative skills.

Other:

Valid South African ID.

Valid driver’s license.

No criminal record.

Desired Skills:

IT

Business Insights

Business Intelligence Tools

Customer Value Management

Data Development

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Red Ember Recruitment is looking for a Business Intelligence Manager based at the client in Somerset West.

