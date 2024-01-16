C# Developer (Intermediate)

A world-class software solutions provider, dedicated to the financial services, has an opportunity available for a skilled and motivated Intermediate Systems Developer to join their dynamic team.
A strong background in C# development will put you in the forefront and as an integral part of the development group, you will play a key role in designing, implementing, and maintaining software solutions, core to business.
Your expertise in C#, SQL, Unit Testing, integration, and .Net Framework will be crucial in delivering high-quality applications that meet our clients’ needs.
OUTPUTS
Core:
- Develop, test, and maintain software applications using C# within the .Net Framework.
- Create and optimize SQL queries to interact with relational databases.
- Collaborate with cross-functional teams to gather and understand software requirements and translate them into functional solutions.
- Implement effective unit testing strategies to ensure code quality and maintainability.
- Integrate third-party systems and APIs seamlessly into existing applications.
- Participate in code reviews to provide constructive feedback and maintain coding standards.
- Contribute to the design and architecture of software systems, focusing on scalability and performance.
- Utilize HTML and other web technologies to create user interfaces that are intuitive and responsive.
- Employ version control using Git to manage source code and collaborate effectively with the team.
- Apply OOP-principles to design and build robust and maintainable software.
- Experience with other programming languages and technologies such as JavaScript, Python, or Java.
- Knowledge of front-end frameworks and libraries (e.g., Angular, React, [URL Removed]
- Familiarity with agile development methodologies.
- Excellent problem-solving skills and the ability to troubleshoot complex software issues.
- Effective communication and teamwork abilities.
Development:
- Create and maintain components to Excalibur
- Will be exposed to development for new products.
- Quality of code must be of a high level and thorough testing must be done.
- Translate Business requirements into functional and technical specifications for development.
- Correct and thorough work done within given timelines.
- Must be able to manage tasks and deadlines on projects.
- Understand client expectations, their business and processes, and prioritizing work are crucial.
Team Player:
- Inter and intra departmental knowledge sharing.
- Provide guidance, training, and problem-solving assistance to team members if and where possible
Desired Skills:
- C#
- HTML
- JavaScript
- Unit Testing
- Coding
- SQL
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
– A world-class software solutions provider, dedicated to the financial services
– Strong emphasis from the business to develop skills for their emloyees
– Constant upskilling and updating of skills offered internally