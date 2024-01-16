C# Developer (Intermediate) – Gauteng Centurion

Jan 16, 2024

A world-class software solutions provider, dedicated to the financial services, has an opportunity available for a skilled and motivated Intermediate Systems Developer to join their dynamic team.

A strong background in C# development will put you in the forefront and as an integral part of the development group, you will play a key role in designing, implementing, and maintaining software solutions, core to business.

Your expertise in C#, SQL, Unit Testing, integration, and .Net Framework will be crucial in delivering high-quality applications that meet our clients’ needs.

OUTPUTS

Core:

  • Develop, test, and maintain software applications using C# within the .Net Framework.
  • Create and optimize SQL queries to interact with relational databases.
  • Collaborate with cross-functional teams to gather and understand software requirements and translate them into functional solutions.
  • Implement effective unit testing strategies to ensure code quality and maintainability.
  • Integrate third-party systems and APIs seamlessly into existing applications.
  • Participate in code reviews to provide constructive feedback and maintain coding standards.
  • Contribute to the design and architecture of software systems, focusing on scalability and performance.
  • Utilize HTML and other web technologies to create user interfaces that are intuitive and responsive.
  • Employ version control using Git to manage source code and collaborate effectively with the team.
  • Apply OOP-principles to design and build robust and maintainable software.
  • Experience with other programming languages and technologies such as JavaScript, Python, or Java.
  • Knowledge of front-end frameworks and libraries (e.g., Angular, React, [URL Removed]
  • Familiarity with agile development methodologies.
  • Excellent problem-solving skills and the ability to troubleshoot complex software issues.
  • Effective communication and teamwork abilities.

Development:

  • Create and maintain components to Excalibur
  • Will be exposed to development for new products.
  • Quality of code must be of a high level and thorough testing must be done.
  • Translate Business requirements into functional and technical specifications for development.
  • Correct and thorough work done within given timelines.
  • Must be able to manage tasks and deadlines on projects.
  • Understand client expectations, their business and processes, and prioritizing work are crucial.

Team Player:

  • Inter and intra departmental knowledge sharing.
  • Provide guidance, training, and problem-solving assistance to team members if and where possible

Desired Skills:

  • C#
  • HTML
  • JavaScript
  • Unit Testing
  • Coding
  • SQL

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

About The Employer:

– A world-class software solutions provider, dedicated to the financial services
– Strong emphasis from the business to develop skills for their emloyees
– Constant upskilling and updating of skills offered internally

