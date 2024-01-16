C# Developer (Intermediate) – Gauteng Centurion

A world-class software solutions provider, dedicated to the financial services, has an opportunity available for a skilled and motivated Intermediate Systems Developer to join their dynamic team.

A strong background in C# development will put you in the forefront and as an integral part of the development group, you will play a key role in designing, implementing, and maintaining software solutions, core to business.

Your expertise in C#, SQL, Unit Testing, integration, and .Net Framework will be crucial in delivering high-quality applications that meet our clients’ needs.

OUTPUTS

Core:

Develop, test, and maintain software applications using C# within the .Net Framework.

Create and optimize SQL queries to interact with relational databases.

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to gather and understand software requirements and translate them into functional solutions.

Implement effective unit testing strategies to ensure code quality and maintainability.

Integrate third-party systems and APIs seamlessly into existing applications.

Participate in code reviews to provide constructive feedback and maintain coding standards.

Contribute to the design and architecture of software systems, focusing on scalability and performance.

Utilize HTML and other web technologies to create user interfaces that are intuitive and responsive.

Employ version control using Git to manage source code and collaborate effectively with the team.

Apply OOP-principles to design and build robust and maintainable software.

Experience with other programming languages and technologies such as JavaScript, Python, or Java.

Knowledge of front-end frameworks and libraries (e.g., Angular, React, [URL Removed]

Familiarity with agile development methodologies.

Excellent problem-solving skills and the ability to troubleshoot complex software issues.

Effective communication and teamwork abilities.

Development:

Create and maintain components to Excalibur

Will be exposed to development for new products.

Quality of code must be of a high level and thorough testing must be done.

Translate Business requirements into functional and technical specifications for development.

Correct and thorough work done within given timelines.

Must be able to manage tasks and deadlines on projects.

Understand client expectations, their business and processes, and prioritizing work are crucial.

Team Player:

Inter and intra departmental knowledge sharing.

Provide guidance, training, and problem-solving assistance to team members if and where possible

Desired Skills:

C#

HTML

JavaScript

Unit Testing

Coding

SQL

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

– A world-class software solutions provider, dedicated to the financial services

– Strong emphasis from the business to develop skills for their emloyees

– Constant upskilling and updating of skills offered internally

