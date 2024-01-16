CryptoExpress App users can withdraw cash at ATMs

Global payment company Paycorp has partnered with digital currency payment institution Triple-A to allow CryptoExpress app users to make cash withdrawals at over 3 000 ATMs in South Africa.

This gives digital currency holders a simple and practical way to convert their digital currencies and withdraw them in South African rands.

Paycorp operates South Africa’s largest independent ATM network, comprising its “Cash Express” ATMs in residential, commercial, and retail areas nationwide.

The CryptoExpress app leverages a portion of Paycorp’s pre-existing network of Cash Express ATMs, which also support standard cash withdrawals and a range of digital wallet and voucher cash-outs.

With Triple-A as its processing partner, the CryptoExpress app facilitates cash-outs from Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), USD Coin (USDC), and Tether (USDT) funds and is available for free download on iOS and Android app stores.

After successful registration and onboarding, CryptoExpress app users simply authorise the transaction in their digital currency wallet to receive a withdrawal voucher PIN generated by the app and insert their mobile number and the withdrawal PIN at a Cash Express ATM.

Steven Kark, CEO of Paycorp, comments: “Our mission at Paycorp is to enhance cash accessibility, and this collaboration is a testament to this commitment. By joining forces with Triple-A, a trusted leader in the digital currency payments space, we are providing a new and convenient way for crypto holders in South Africa to access and make use of their digital assets.”

Eric Barbier, Triple-A founder and CEO, says: “Triple-A is thrilled to partner with Paycorp, a powerhouse in the payments industry. Triple-A’s mission of bridging the gap between digital and traditional currencies perfectly aligns with Paycorp’s dedication to connecting more people to their money. Together, we are expanding the ways people interact with their digital currencies.”