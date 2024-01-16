Data Engineer Python

Revolutionize Business Processes: Data and Analytics Maestro Needed!

Is this you?

Are you an accomplished Senior Consultant fluent in Data Science and Business Process Engineering? This role beckons for a candidate blending analytical prowess with a passion for process optimization. If you’re adept at dissecting intricate data to streamline business operations, excel in process improvement, and possess a unique blend of analytical and problem-solving skills, then this opportunity is tailored for you.

What you’ll be doing (and why you’ll enjoy it)

As a Data Science and Business Process Engineer, you’ll take the helm in leading initiatives to analyse business processes, identify inefficiencies, and leverage data-driven insights to enhance operations. Collaborating across multifunctional teams, you’ll design and implement data analytics strategies, driving process improvements in alignment with business objectives. Your role extends to facilitating workshops, educating stakeholders on the significance of data analytics in process optimization, and creating impactful documentation on process changes and their business outcomes. Embrace the challenge of influencing decision-making through sophisticated analytics while transforming business processes for peak efficiency.

Where you’ll be doing it

Join an innovative consultancy shaping the future of business process optimization. The organization fosters an environment that encourages professional growth and values your contributions in propelling businesses forward through data-driven insights.

What you’ll need

You bring a Bachelor’s or master’s degree in Data Science, Industrial Engineering, Business Analytics, or a related field, accompanied by over 3 years of hands-on experience in data science, analytics, and business process analysis. Your toolkit includes proficiency in data modelling, machine learning, and analytics tools like Python, R, SQL, Tableau, and Power BI. Your exceptional analytical skills, coupled with a strong business process analysis background and project management acumen, are essential to thrive in this role.

What you’ll get

You’ll be joining a forward-thinking team that values your expertise. You will revolutionize business processes using cutting-edge data science methodologies and make a significant impact.

Desired Skills:

data modelling

python

R

SQL

Tableau

PowerBI

Data Science

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

