DB2 Database Administrator

Jan 16, 2024

Unlock the Power of Data in the Heart of Johannesburg!

Join our dynamic team as a DB2 Database Administrator for a global leader.

Be the architect of seamless data solutions, ensuring peak erformance and security. Thrive in a cutting-edge tech environment, where your expertise shapes the backbone of our success.

Don’t miss the chance to be part of something extraordinary-apply now and make your mark in the database world!

Candidate Requirements

  • NWPG to provide the Db2 V8 DDLs i.e. Database, Tablespace and Tables DDL.
  • Db2 DBA SME to read in the V8 DDLs, decide on which DDLs will be to be converted.
  • The DB2 DBA SME will develop scripts to convert, and create new set of DDLs, which will be provided to NWPG to execute.
  • Db2 DBA SME to provide support to NWPG when creating DDLs on their Db2 for z/OS V12 system.
  • Db2 DBA SME to provide support when NWPG loads data into the objects, to ensure consistency.

Desired Skills:

  • DB2
  • z/OS

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Learn more/Apply for this position