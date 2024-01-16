Unlock the Power of Data in the Heart of Johannesburg!
Join our dynamic team as a DB2 Database Administrator for a global leader.
Be the architect of seamless data solutions, ensuring peak erformance and security. Thrive in a cutting-edge tech environment, where your expertise shapes the backbone of our success.
Don’t miss the chance to be part of something extraordinary-apply now and make your mark in the database world!
Candidate Requirements
- NWPG to provide the Db2 V8 DDLs i.e. Database, Tablespace and Tables DDL.
- Db2 DBA SME to read in the V8 DDLs, decide on which DDLs will be to be converted.
- The DB2 DBA SME will develop scripts to convert, and create new set of DDLs, which will be provided to NWPG to execute.
- Db2 DBA SME to provide support to NWPG when creating DDLs on their Db2 for z/OS V12 system.
- Db2 DBA SME to provide support when NWPG loads data into the objects, to ensure consistency.
Desired Skills:
- DB2
- z/OS
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years