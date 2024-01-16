DB2 Database Administrator – Gauteng Johannesburg

Unlock the Power of Data in the Heart of Johannesburg!

Join our dynamic team as a DB2 Database Administrator for a global leader.

Be the architect of seamless data solutions, ensuring peak erformance and security. Thrive in a cutting-edge tech environment, where your expertise shapes the backbone of our success.

Don’t miss the chance to be part of something extraordinary-apply now and make your mark in the database world!

Candidate Requirements

NWPG to provide the Db2 V8 DDLs i.e. Database, Tablespace and Tables DDL.

Db2 DBA SME to read in the V8 DDLs, decide on which DDLs will be to be converted.

The DB2 DBA SME will develop scripts to convert, and create new set of DDLs, which will be provided to NWPG to execute.

Db2 DBA SME to provide support to NWPG when creating DDLs on their Db2 for z/OS V12 system.

Db2 DBA SME to provide support when NWPG loads data into the objects, to ensure consistency.

Desired Skills:

DB2

z/OS

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Learn more/Apply for this position