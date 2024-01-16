Developer – Front-End (Senior) at Parvana Recruitment

About our client:

Our client is dedicated to transforming the payment landscape with a vision of providing a risk-free and empowering payment solution. Unlike other options, they prioritise responsible alternatives to credit, offering a clear and compelling value proposition for all. Their payment option aims to alleviate debt burdens, enabling shoppers to pay as they earn, free from the threat of accumulating charges. With a focus on financial well-being, our client empowers shoppers to make payments on their terms.

What you will be doing:

Develop and maintain scalable front-end solutions with React.

Collaborate with UI/UX designers for user-friendly interfaces.

Lead payment gateway plugin design for major platforms.

Work closely with back-end developers and QA teams.

Conduct code reviews and provide technical leadership.

What you need:

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or related field.

Senior Front-End Engineer with expertise in React.

Extensive experience in developing responsive ecommerce apps.

Payment gateway plugin development for major platforms.

AWS experience is a plus.

Job ID:

J104426

Desired Skills:

Front-End Development

React

Payment Gateways

