Exclusive Networks Africa signs up distribution for Proofpoint

Exclusive Networks Africa has signed a distribution agreement with cybersecurity and compliance company Proofpoint, which has been a key vendor across the global Exclusive Networks Group since 2015.

The distribution agreement will see Exclusive Networks Africa marketing, selling, and supporting Proofpoint’s entire portfolio of security and compliance solutions across several of its key regions, namely East Africa, West Africa and the Indian Ocean Islands.

“Email remains the number one threat vector, with cybercriminals consistently using social engineering attacks to target organisation’s employees and trick them into falling victim to attacks,” says Mark Bennett, senior director channel, Northern Europe, Middle East & Africa. “Proofpoint protects organisations’ greatest assets and biggest risks: their people.

“With an integrated suite of cloud-based solutions, Proofpoint integrates a people-centric view into its security platform to easily identify vulnerable users and create a tailored security approach to best protect each individual employee, across multiple cloud platforms.”

Anton Jacobsz, MD of Exclusive Networks Africa, comment: “Through our relationship with Proofpoint, we have partnered with a specialist cybersecurity company that is recognised by Gartner[1] and uses artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) in its offering.

“Cybersecurity requires speed and Proofpoint’s use of innovation and disruption to deliver partner value makes excellent logical and business sense. We are very pleased to have found an excellent partner fit with the company.”

The agreement enables Exclusive Networks Africa to sell Proofpoint’s entire portfolio, spanning the company’s Aegis Threat Protection, Identity Threat Defense and Sigma Information Protection platforms, which thwart threats across the most critical stages of the cybercriminal’s attack chain.

Fuelled by trillions of detected threat activities sourced from one of the most comprehensive data sets in the industry, Proofpoint’s AI- and ML-powered innovations equip security practitioners with unmatched visibility, flexibility, and depth to detect and disrupt sophisticated adversaries across their organisations’ attack surfaces.

“Proofpoint analyses more human communications than any other cybersecurity company,” says Bennett, “and our partner’s customers benefit from one of the largest and most diverse global cybersecurity data pipelines across email, the cloud, and mobile computing.”

In conclusion, Bennett notes: “This extended collaboration with Exclusive Networks delivers first-class cybersecurity protection that meets the needs of all organisations facing today’s fast-evolving threat landscape and further enforces Proofpoint’s commitment to its channel business in Africa and across EMEA as a whole.”