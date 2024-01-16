IT Helpdesk Administrator – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Large legal firm is seeking an experienced software support candidate to join the IT Department. The ideal candidate needs to have a strong Office 365 background and advanced skills in MS Word.
Responsibilties:
End-User Interaction
? Act as first point of contact for all IT-related topics and support requests
? Handle user requests via Helpdesk system, telephone and email
? Provide timely and professional assistance to end-users
? Ensure the IT Desktop Support function is monitored effectively without compromising on service delivery
Problem Analysis and Troubleshooting
? Analyse and troubleshoot software issues reported by end-users
? Gather information about the problem, ask relevant questions
? Research and identify solutions to software issues
? Learn the importance of the company’s templates and formatting processes
? Ability to quickly assess and resolve issues during a user’s phone call
? Test and replicate reported issues to verify their existence
and determine the best course of action for resolution
? Collaborate with team members about reported issues
Communication
? Communicate clearly, effectively and professionally with both technical and nontechnical end-users, translating information into understandable terms
? Transfer application knowledge effectively and timeously
? Where possible and applicable keep end-users informed about the status of their reported issues and expected resolution times
Software Updates and Patching
? Provide guidance on best practices for software maintenance and updates
Technical Assistance
? Guide end users through step-by-step solutions or provide clear instructions to help them resolve software issues
Adaptability
? Stay up-to-date on product knowledge and industry trends
? Be adaptable and able to quickly learn about new features and updates
? Ad hoc duties as requested
? Be available for rotational weekend and public holiday standby
Team
? Accurately escalate unresolved queries to the next level of support
? Collaborate with the team to escalate complex issues that require further investigation
? Communicate effectively with the Technical and Helpdesk team members
? Good understanding of the business needs and the IT service delivery requirements including turn around time
? Follow company and IT procedures and security policies
Requirements:
- Advanced MS Word skills
- Good command of written and spoken English
- Very good understanding of Office 365 products
- Strong knowledge of IT
- iManage skills advantageous
- Training/trainer experience advantageous
- Must have at least 3 years experience in an IT Helpdesk capacity (non-negotiable requirement)
- Previous large corporate experience essential
Please note only shortlisted candidates will be contacted
Desired Skills:
- IT Support
- MS Office
- Corporate Experience