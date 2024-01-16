IT Helpdesk Administrator – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Large legal firm is seeking an experienced software support candidate to join the IT Department. The ideal candidate needs to have a strong Office 365 background and advanced skills in MS Word.

Responsibilties:

End-User Interaction

? Act as first point of contact for all IT-related topics and support requests

? Handle user requests via Helpdesk system, telephone and email

? Provide timely and professional assistance to end-users

? Ensure the IT Desktop Support function is monitored effectively without compromising on service delivery

Problem Analysis and Troubleshooting

? Analyse and troubleshoot software issues reported by end-users

? Gather information about the problem, ask relevant questions

? Research and identify solutions to software issues

? Learn the importance of the company’s templates and formatting processes

? Ability to quickly assess and resolve issues during a user’s phone call

? Test and replicate reported issues to verify their existence

and determine the best course of action for resolution

? Collaborate with team members about reported issues

Communication

? Communicate clearly, effectively and professionally with both technical and nontechnical end-users, translating information into understandable terms

? Transfer application knowledge effectively and timeously

? Where possible and applicable keep end-users informed about the status of their reported issues and expected resolution times

Software Updates and Patching

? Provide guidance on best practices for software maintenance and updates

Technical Assistance

? Guide end users through step-by-step solutions or provide clear instructions to help them resolve software issues

Adaptability

? Stay up-to-date on product knowledge and industry trends

? Be adaptable and able to quickly learn about new features and updates

? Ad hoc duties as requested

? Be available for rotational weekend and public holiday standby

Team

? Accurately escalate unresolved queries to the next level of support

? Collaborate with the team to escalate complex issues that require further investigation

? Communicate effectively with the Technical and Helpdesk team members

? Good understanding of the business needs and the IT service delivery requirements including turn around time

? Follow company and IT procedures and security policies

Requirements:

Advanced MS Word skills

Good command of written and spoken English

Very good understanding of Office 365 products

Strong knowledge of IT

iManage skills advantageous

Training/trainer experience advantageous

Must have at least 3 years experience in an IT Helpdesk capacity (non-negotiable requirement)

Previous large corporate experience essential

Desired Skills:

IT Support

MS Office

Corporate Experience

