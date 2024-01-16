IT Risk Consultant – Gauteng Randburg

Lead IT Risk and Cybersecurity – drive Strategies in a Dynamic Environment!

Is this you?

Are you a seasoned Senior Consultant specializing in IT Risk Assurance and Cybersecurity? Do you excel in identifying vulnerabilities, implementing robust security measures, and advising on cutting-edge cybersecurity strategies? If you’re an expert in cybersecurity risk management, this role offers the opportunity to lead and innovate in a dynamic environment.

What you’ll be doing (and why you’ll enjoy it)

As a Senior Consultant, you’ll spearhead IT risk assessments and audits to identify vulnerabilities, devise strategies to mitigate these risks, and ensure compliance with IT governance standards. Your focus will be on cybersecurity, advising on policies, procedures, and controls to safeguard organizational assets and data. Collaborating with diverse teams, you’ll integrate cybersecurity measures into existing IT infrastructure, conduct penetration testing, and lead cybersecurity awareness training programs. This role offers a dynamic landscape where you’ll engage with the latest industry trends, contributing to cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions.

Where you’ll be doing it

Our client, an industry leader in IT consultancy, specializes in providing innovative cybersecurity solutions. The company fosters a collaborative culture that encourages professional growth and innovation. Join a team committed to shaping the future of IT risk and cybersecurity.

What you’ll need

You’ll need a Bachelor’s or master’s degree in IT, Cybersecurity, Computer Science, or a related field, coupled with a minimum of 4 years of experience in IT Risk Assurance and Cybersecurity consulting. Professional certifications such as CISA, CISSP, CISM, CEH, or equivalent are highly desirable. Your proven track record in managing complex cybersecurity projects, expert knowledge of IT risk frameworks, exceptional analytical skills, and ability to lead and mentor junior consultants will be key.

What you’ll get

You will join a forward-thinking team committed to empowering clients through cutting-edge IT risk and cybersecurity solutions.

Desired Skills:

CISA

CISSP

CISM

CEH

IT Risk

Cyber Security

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

