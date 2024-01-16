IT Systems Specialist (JHB Remote)

ENVIRONMENT:

A highly technical IT Systems Specialist with a strong background in Microsoft Azure, Network Administration, Security protocols, and System Management, is sought by a cutting-edge FinTech company in Joburg. The ideal candidate will require a valid MS Azure qualification – preferably MS Azure Solution Architect Certification and CompTIA A+ & N+ with prior MCSE/MCSA Certification. You will also need to possess a proactive and innovative mindset, capable of contributing to the enhancement of systems and processes with solid knowledge of Networks and Firewalls, PCI-DSS regulations, Windows Server 2012 & 2022, SQL, REST, SOAP, Office 365, Active Directory, DNS and understand HTTP, HTTPS, SSL, SFTP and FTPS protocols.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

Hold a valid MS Azure Qualification, with preference given to candidates with MS Azure Solution Architect Certification.

Possess CompTIA A+ and CompTIA N+ Certifications.

Prior Certification in MCSE or MCSA before achieving Azure Certification.

Experience/Skills –

Solid knowledge of Networks and Firewalls, with a preference for candidates holding CCNA or any Cisco qualification.

Knowledge of PCI-DSS regulations, prior familiarity preferred.

Proficiency in Windows Server 2012 and 2022.

Strong understanding of Microsoft SQL.

Familiarity with Postman and SOAPUI, including the ability to differentiate between REST and SOAP.

Understanding of HTTP, HTTPS, SSL, SFTP, and FTPS protocols.

Proficient understanding of the OSI Model and data transfer across networks.

Previous exposure to Web Application Firewalls (WAF).

Proficiency in MS Office 365 Administration.

Competence in MS Active Directory (AD) and DNS.

Familiarity with support ticket management.

Advantageous –

Any IT Security qualification, with CompTIA Security+ (CompTIA S+).

Familiarity with FortiGate Firewalls.

Knowledge of ZOHO Desk.

ATTRIBUTES:

Ability to perform effectively under pressure.

A team-oriented mindset with a willingness to collaborate and work overtime as needed.

Critical thinking skills combined with forward-looking perspectives.

Proactive in identifying opportunities to enhance work environments and systems.

Strong commitment to system security and data integrity.

Openness to acquiring new skills and adapting to new systems beyond routine tasks.

Capacity for innovative thinking and sharing of ideas within the team.

Skill in prioritizing tasks efficiently.

Self-discipline, especially when working remotely.

Excellent communication skills, both written and verbal.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

COMMENTS:

When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Apply here [URL Removed] e-mail a Word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference number of the job.

Desired Skills:

IT

Systems

Specialist

Learn more/Apply for this position