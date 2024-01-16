Psybergate is an IT company that builds bespoke software solutions and provides highly skilled resources to its clients.
We are looking for a Senior JAVA Developer to join our financial services client based in Sandton.
What you will be doing:
- To develop and codify application and software solutions that are bespoke, innovative and sustainable
- Engage with the macro-environment to look for new opportunities, capabilities and trends that would add value to the required development work
- Suggest changes in executing work processes to better drive value and benefits for the business
- Prepare and share recommendations for process and systems improvements in relevant area of accountability
- Actively participate in team, cross-discipline and vendor-driven collaboration sessions or forums to increase understanding of the working environment (current and planned)
- Partner with BT and Business stakeholders to create integrated roadmaps to enable business requirements delivery
- Consolidate and prepare solution design documentation
- Apply standards and governance in such a way as to develop the best fit solution for business
- Coordinate and apply various coding efforts
- Collate data on coding progress achieved
- Address and develop solutions to problems and risks arising from coding efforts
- Design relevant test scripts/ test cases to best determine system readiness and usability
- Provide second tier support as required
What we are looking for:
- Completed IT / BSc degree or other related field.
- 5 – 10 years Java experience.
- Strong back end and front end development skills
- Strong SQL skills, especially on MSSQL
Solid experience in the following technologies:
- SOA
- Microservices
- Docker
- Java
- Angular
- NodeJS
- Bootstrap
- Spring boot
- Hibernate
- Tomcat
- Jboss
- Nexus
- Teamcity
- Maven
- Kafka
- Experience with workflow tools like TIBCO AMX / Camundo an advantage
- Experience with rules engines like Drools and advantage
Please note that if you do not hear from us within 3 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful.
Please note that most of our positions are remote however candidates should be residing within the traveling distance as circumstance of the opportunity can change.
Desired Skills:
- Java
- Angular
- Docker
- Spring boot