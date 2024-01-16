Java Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Psybergate is an IT company that builds bespoke software solutions and provides highly skilled resources to its clients.

We are looking for a Senior JAVA Developer to join our financial services client based in Sandton.

What you will be doing:

To develop and codify application and software solutions that are bespoke, innovative and sustainable

Engage with the macro-environment to look for new opportunities, capabilities and trends that would add value to the required development work

Suggest changes in executing work processes to better drive value and benefits for the business

Prepare and share recommendations for process and systems improvements in relevant area of accountability

Actively participate in team, cross-discipline and vendor-driven collaboration sessions or forums to increase understanding of the working environment (current and planned)

Partner with BT and Business stakeholders to create integrated roadmaps to enable business requirements delivery

Consolidate and prepare solution design documentation

Apply standards and governance in such a way as to develop the best fit solution for business

Coordinate and apply various coding efforts

Collate data on coding progress achieved

Address and develop solutions to problems and risks arising from coding efforts

Design relevant test scripts/ test cases to best determine system readiness and usability

Provide second tier support as required

What we are looking for:

Completed IT / BSc degree or other related field.

5 – 10 years Java experience.

Strong back end and front end development skills

Strong SQL skills, especially on MSSQL

Solid experience in the following technologies:

SOA

Microservices

Docker

Java

Angular

NodeJS

Bootstrap

Spring boot

Hibernate

Tomcat

Jboss

Nexus

Teamcity

Maven

Kafka

Experience with workflow tools like TIBCO AMX / Camundo an advantage

Experience with rules engines like Drools and advantage

Please note that if you do not hear from us within 3 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful.

Please note that most of our positions are remote however candidates should be residing within the traveling distance as circumstance of the opportunity can change.

