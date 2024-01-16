Junior analyst at Financial Intelligence Centre – Gauteng Pretoria

EDUCATION, SKILLS AND EXPERIENCE
• Relevant University Degree
• Successfully completed 12 months of a graduation program offered by the FIC would be advantageous or at least eighteen months’ experience in relevant field
• An understanding of the laws governing the “combating of proceeds of crime” as well as the anti-money laundering / TF regime.
• Sound knowledge in any of the following fields is preferable: financial and information analysis, intelligence, forensics or internal auditing.
• 12- 18 months working experience in the following fields will be advantageous:
Intelligence
Law
Law enforcement
Accountancy
• Sound knowledge and experience using the Microsoft office suite and Excel is a prerequisite.
• Working knowledge of data analysis applications, tools, and systems will be an advantage.
• Anti-money laundering training will be an added advantage.