Junior Systems Engineer (24/7) SOC Environment – Gauteng Pretoria

Jan 16, 2024

Are you a skilled Junior Systems Engineer looking for your next challenge? Our Team is looking for someone like you to help shape the future of Tech!

You will work in a dynamic iOCO Infrastructure Team as a Junior Systems Engineer by providing the monitoring on all enviornments (LogPoint, QRadar, Splunk McAfee or ArcSight) in a SOC environment.

Your Expertise:

  • Previous experience in Data Centre is advantageous

  • Previous financial services experience advantageous

  • Have at least 2 years of professional experience in a SOC environment, with demonstrable expertise in SIEM monitoring (LogPoint, QRadar, Splunk McAfee or ArcSight)Communication skills

  • Problem-solving techniques

  • Ability to work as a team

  • Ability to work under pressure, cope with stress

Qualification:

  • Matric or Equivalent Further education will be an advantageous (e.g. CompTIA Security Plus)

Skills Expertise:

  • Monitoring of all environments (LogPoint, SEP Portal, Mailbox etc.)

  • LogPoint

  • Monitor the shared mailbox.

  • Monitor the cloud AV consoles

  • Symantec Endpoint Security Complete

  • F-Secure EPP

  • Sophos Central

  • Log calls/incidents when threats/alerts require further action.

  • Diagnose and correct equipment malfunctions

  • Shift handover and effective communication with regards the issues that were handled during the shift.

  • Continuous updates of daily reports

  • Effectively execute requests from users Good understanding of operating standards and procedures

Function-related experience:

  • 2+ Years of experience with Information Security experience in a SOC environment,
    with demonstrable expertise in SIEM (LogPoint, QRadar, Splunk McAfee or ArcSight)

  • 2+ Years of experience in an operations-focused information security role, with a
    strong background in security controls and risk management frameworks

  • Demonstrable understanding of operating systems, applications, and information
    technology systems along with their purpose and logging capabilities

  • Knowledge of networks and the OSI layers along with experience in routing,
    segmentation, and available technologies.

  • Knowledge of various threat vectors (indicators of compromise), detection
    requirements, and methodologies.

  • Knowledge of Cybersecurity incident mitigation practices (run/playbooks)

Working environment:

  • Office Based in the Security Operations Centre

  • Datacentre Temperature controlled environment KEY STAKEHOLDERS:

  • External: Customers of clients

  • Internal: Operational team, Applications programmers Operations planner

Shift Environment:

  • Full time – Standard 8 hours a day five (5) days a week.

  • Overtime will be expected. (Public Holidays Weekends included)
    Standby Shift Hours: 4 days, 12hour day shift; 4 days, 12hour night shift 4 days off duty

Desired Skills:

  • Adaptability
  • Authenticity
  • Partnership
  • Ingenuity
  • Mastery

