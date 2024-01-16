Project Manager: Software Development

Jan 16, 2024

6 Months contract (will possibility to extend) – Company from the Financial Services sector requires the services of a skilled Project Manager: Software Development that is skilled in delivering projects in Systems and Business.
6 Months contract (will possibility to extend) – Company from the Financial Services sector requires the services of a skilled Project Manager: Software Development that is skilled in delivering projects in Systems and Business.

PROJECT MANAGER: Software Development

Financial Services company has an opportunity for a Software Development Project Manager in the Marketing environment to manage a software development project that may include the build of a website, establishment of policies and onboarding of suppliers onto the new platform.

Scope:

  • Manage the development and delivery of a Broker evaluation tool
  • Stakeholder management in the Systems and Business areas
  • There is potentially another ERP initiative that might be assigned to this role

Critical attributes:

  • A proven record of delivering projects in systems and business
  • Must be comfortable managing senior stakeholders
  • Must be a self-starter and be comfortable developing their own plans and managing their own budgets
  • Must have knowledge of Microsoft Project tools
  • Must have worked with traditional waterfall methodologies to deliver systems and business projects
  • Must live in Johannesburg and be willing to travel to Discovery’s office.
  • Must have experience with Agile ways of working

Contact me at the detail below.

Thank you,

Theresa Steenkamp
Key Account Manager – Network Contracting Solutions
[Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

  • Software Development
  • Systems
  • Business
  • Agile
  • Waterfall
  • Microsoft Projects
  • Web

Learn more/Apply for this position