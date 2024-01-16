Project Manager: Software Development – Gauteng Johannesburg North

6 Months contract (will possibility to extend) – Company from the Financial Services sector requires the services of a skilled Project Manager: Software Development that is skilled in delivering projects in Systems and Business.
PROJECT MANAGER: Software Development
Financial Services company has an opportunity for a Software Development Project Manager in the Marketing environment to manage a software development project that may include the build of a website, establishment of policies and onboarding of suppliers onto the new platform.
Scope:
- Manage the development and delivery of a Broker evaluation tool
- Stakeholder management in the Systems and Business areas
- There is potentially another ERP initiative that might be assigned to this role
Critical attributes:
- A proven record of delivering projects in systems and business
- Must be comfortable managing senior stakeholders
- Must be a self-starter and be comfortable developing their own plans and managing their own budgets
- Must have knowledge of Microsoft Project tools
- Must have worked with traditional waterfall methodologies to deliver systems and business projects
- Must live in Johannesburg and be willing to travel to Discovery’s office.
- Must have experience with Agile ways of working
Desired Skills:
- Software Development
- Systems
- Business
- Agile
- Waterfall
- Microsoft Projects
- Web