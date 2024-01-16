Project Manager: Software Development – Gauteng Johannesburg North

6 Months contract (will possibility to extend) – Company from the Financial Services sector requires the services of a skilled Project Manager: Software Development that is skilled in delivering projects in Systems and Business.

PROJECT MANAGER: Software Development

Financial Services company has an opportunity for a Software Development Project Manager in the Marketing environment to manage a software development project that may include the build of a website, establishment of policies and onboarding of suppliers onto the new platform.

Scope:

Manage the development and delivery of a Broker evaluation tool

Stakeholder management in the Systems and Business areas

There is potentially another ERP initiative that might be assigned to this role

Critical attributes:

A proven record of delivering projects in systems and business

Must be comfortable managing senior stakeholders

Must be a self-starter and be comfortable developing their own plans and managing their own budgets

Must have knowledge of Microsoft Project tools

Must have worked with traditional waterfall methodologies to deliver systems and business projects

Must live in Johannesburg and be willing to travel to Discovery's office.

Must have experience with Agile ways of working

Desired Skills:

Software Development

Systems

Business

Agile

Waterfall

Microsoft Projects

Web

