Senior BI ETL Developer

ENVIRONMENT:

THE technical expertise of a highly analytical & solutions-driven Senior BI ETL Developer is sought by a dynamic Financial Services Group where you will take charge of creating ETL processes for transforming data residing in various source systems into actionable information using ETL tools and coding primarily in Transact-SQL. You will also be expected to interpret user requirements, building data pipelines to populate data structures that are easily accessible while providing accurate information which supports consistent and informed operational, tactical, and strategic business decisions. To be successful in this role you will need to possess a suitable IT-related tertiary qualification or similar, have 8+ years’ experience working with the Microsoft BI Stack and be well versed in SQL, SSIS, T-SQL and the Ralph Kimball methodology.

DUTIES:

Analysis of new requirements and adjusting the design of existing star schemas or designing new star schemas to meet query / reporting requirements.

Adjust existing ETL processes, or design and build new ETL processes to accommodate new requirements.

Testing and reconciliation of warehouse data to source data to ensure data integrity.

Adhere to the company’s internal BI SDLC and development methodologies.

Provide a high-level of customer service.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

Relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology or similar.

Experience/Skills –

8+ Years’ commercial Business Intelligence (Microsoft Stacks) development

Essential technology experience: SQL, SSIS.

Working understanding of the Ralph Kimball methodology.

Other technologies utilised in the BI Department:

Active Batch

Visio / Vertabello Modelling tools

Visual Studio

Cognos / Tableau / Python

Power BI

Advantageous –

SSAS, MDX, Tabular experience.

Experience in the Business Intelligence environment in Financial Services or Retail industry.

ATTRIBUTES:

Strong analytical, problem solving and conceptual thinking skills essential.

Attention to detail and commitment to delivery is important.

Be a team player with a positive attitude.

Must be able to work to and manage deadlines.

Flexible, able to change focus when required.

Presentable with excellent communication skills.

COMMENTS:

