Senior Business Analyst at Reverside – Western Cape Cape Town

Job Title: Senior Business Analyst – CPT/Stellenbosch

Job Summary:

We are seeking a skilled and experienced Senior Business Analyst to join our dynamic IT [Email Address Removed] Senior Business Analyst will be responsible for liaising with stakeholders to formulate functional specifications, which provide effective technology solutions for project, and non-project business requirements our products. The successful candidate will have a blend of technical knowledge including, project management skills, and a customer-centric mindset to drive the development of innovative and valuable IT solutions. The ideal candidate possesses a strong knowledge of the IT software development life cycle, business analysis and design, Agile methodologies and processes, UML and business process modeling (BPM), Best practices for quality assurance (QA), standards and governance, Testing practice, excellent problem-solving abilities, and exceptional communication skills.

Responsibilities:

Persuading and Influencing

Negotiating Agreement

Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectation

Meeting Basic Work Expectations

Analyzing

Evaluating and Implementing Ideas

Persuading and Influencing

Making Convincing Arguments

Working with People

Adapting and Responding to Change – Adapting to Change

Analyzing – Working with Financial Information

Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations

Adapting and Responding to Change – Acting as a Champion for Change

Relating and Networking

Working with People – Resolving Conflict

Learning and researching

Working with People – Adapting to Others

Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations – Championing Customer Needs

Requirements:

Communications Skills

Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills

Negotiation skills

Influencing Skills

Facilitation Skills

Presentation Skills

Analytical Skills

Problem solving skills

Commercial Thinking Skills

Planning, organizing and coordination skills

Attention to Detail Project Management Skills (Methodology Specific)

Experience

At Least Grade 12 with minimum 7 years’ relevant software development experience as a Business Analyst in the Banking, Payments Industry. A formal tertiary qualification (certificate / diploma) in Business Analysis would be advantageous.

Ideally a relevant 3-year tertiary qualification in Business and Information Technology (i.e. B. Comm. Information Systems) with minimum 5 years’ relevant software development experience as a Business Analyst in the Payments Products Industry.

Desired Skills:

IT Software Development L

Business analysis and des

Agile methodologies and p

UML and business process

Best practices for Qualit

Standards and governance

Testing practice

About The Employer:

Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centres in Johannesburg and Cape Town, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients [URL Removed] – [URL Removed] – [URL Removed]

