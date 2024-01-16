Senior Business Analyst at Reverside – Western Cape Cape Town

Job Title: Senior Business Analyst – CPT/Stellenbosch
Job Summary:
We are seeking a skilled and experienced Senior Business Analyst to join our dynamic IT [Email Address Removed] Senior Business Analyst will be responsible for liaising with stakeholders to formulate functional specifications, which provide effective technology solutions for project, and non-project business requirements our products. The successful candidate will have a blend of technical knowledge including, project management skills, and a customer-centric mindset to drive the development of innovative and valuable IT solutions. The ideal candidate possesses a strong knowledge of the IT software development life cycle, business analysis and design, Agile methodologies and processes, UML and business process modeling (BPM), Best practices for quality assurance (QA), standards and governance, Testing practice, excellent problem-solving abilities, and exceptional communication skills.
Responsibilities:
- Persuading and Influencing
- Negotiating Agreement
- Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectation
- Meeting Basic Work Expectations
- Analyzing
- Evaluating and Implementing Ideas
- Persuading and Influencing
- Making Convincing Arguments
- Working with People
- Adapting and Responding to Change – Adapting to Change
- Analyzing – Working with Financial Information
- Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations
- Adapting and Responding to Change – Acting as a Champion for Change
- Relating and Networking
- Working with People – Resolving Conflict
- Learning and researching
- Working with People – Adapting to Others
- Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations – Championing Customer Needs
Requirements:
- Communications Skills
- Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills
- Negotiation skills
- Influencing Skills
- Facilitation Skills
- Presentation Skills
- Analytical Skills
- Problem solving skills
- Commercial Thinking Skills
- Planning, organizing and coordination skills
- Attention to Detail Project Management Skills (Methodology Specific)
Experience
- At Least Grade 12 with minimum 7 years’ relevant software development experience as a Business Analyst in the Banking, Payments Industry. A formal tertiary qualification (certificate / diploma) in Business Analysis would be advantageous.
- Ideally a relevant 3-year tertiary qualification in Business and Information Technology (i.e. B. Comm. Information Systems) with minimum 5 years’ relevant software development experience as a Business Analyst in the Payments Products Industry.
Desired Skills:
IT Software Development L
Business analysis and des
Agile methodologies and p
UML and business process
Best practices for Qualit
Standards and governance
- Testing practice
About The Employer:
Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centres in Johannesburg and Cape Town, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients [URL Removed] – [URL Removed] – [URL Removed]