Senior JAVA Developer

Psybergate is an IT company that builds bespoke software solutions and provides highly skilled resources to its clients.

We are looking for a Senior JAVA Developer to join our financial services client based in Sandton for a 12-months contract role.

What you will be doing:

Build Java integration services and applications using company Framework with an enthusiasm for solving interesting technical challenges in a Banking environment.

Be involved in all aspects of development playing a critical role in design, planning, development and deployment.

Debugging & troubleshooting.

Write well documented and maintainable code.

You must be prepared to bring new ideas to the workplace, but also to accept how things have been done and the reasons for doing things this way.

Migration from proprietary Application Servers to WAS

Performance and troubleshooting of WAS Infrastructure

Design, build and run of IBM Websphere Application Server Infrastructure Solutions

What we are looking for:

Completed IT degree / BSc Degree in Computer Science or related technical field.

10 years Java application programming/development experience

8 years JEE-Experience

5 years Application Server experience i.e. Websphere Application Server

5 years relational database experience (DB2 preferred)

5 years Spring Framework, JEE-Experience

Strong technical/ software engineering background (‘hands-on’)

Strong application/software development or programming background in Java

Good experience in system, application architecture, design, development, implementation and deployment (end-to-end).

Ability to work on different tiers of the application

Object oriented Design and MVC-pattern

Experience on web technologies (Web Development JavaScript Frameworks – preferably Angular 4, JavaScript, CSS, HTML5, Etc.)

Solid experience on J2EE (Servlet, JSP, JDBC, JMS, EJB), Spring Framework, JPA, Hibernate, Open Source Frameworks

Solid experience with SOA-Architecture with the related integration protocols (e.g. Web Services (SOAP/XML), REST & JSON, and MQ), as well as the related SOA-security requirements/models.

Solid application database management practices in a high volume Java environment (SQL, DB2, and NoSql – Cassandra/MongoDB).

Solid JEE/WebSphere Foundation experience, especially on WebSphere Application Server, JBOSS, Linux, Virtualisation technologies and Caching technologies

Good experience with integrated system environments

Practical experience in a high volume banking environment. (E.g. application clustering, scaling, multi-threading, session management, etc.)

Experience with re-use and standardisation, security considerations, deployment architecture like automated application builds, software configuration management & tools, etc.

Experience with Application Integration challenges in a big corporate environment with ESB’s e.g. WebSphere MessageBroker, DataPower, MQ-Series, and API-Connect.

Proven ability as a problem-solver

Self-driven, self-starter, technology leader, and able to work independently.

Must have working experience on the following tools/IDEs

Eclipse

InteliJ

Spring Tool Suite

Git

Maven

Jenkins

SonarQube

Nexus

