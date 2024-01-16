Senior Mobile Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

Our client is a technology solutions partner, with specialist services for Revenue and Customs Authorities. The knowledge gained over 20 years within this market, enables the team to leverage the technology platforms and components to the benefit of their customers, and the broader eco-system within other government departments and private sector companies.

Requirements:

Relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology or Computer/Engineering Sciences and/ or matric with at least 5 years relevant experience as a developer as part of a team in a software development environment and specifically focused on mobile development.

A strong knowledge of Microsoft Xamarin/MAUI development toolsets is essential for mobile applications.

Minimum of 3 years relevant experience as a mobile developer as part of a team in a software development environment.

Experience in utilising API services to integrate with the mobile application.

Experience in coding functionality to access mobile device components like camera and geolocation and deploy these capabilities within the mobile solution.

Ability to work in a team environment: Follow mentorship/provide team leader mentorship, collaborate on a common (UML) design model.

A good understanding of the SDLC process, tools and techniques specifically as applied to software development methodology like agile.

Skills and Knowledge Requirements:

Experience with team development tools: Use of source control applications (preferably GIT); Use of a UML and other tools for documentation.

Knowledge of security vulnerabilities and working impact on solutions.

Monitoring or optimizing the performance, security, mobile application with adherence to mobile store guidelines and requirement.

Experience of the following technologies:

o Xamarin, Xamarin Forms, XAML o Knowledge of DotNet MAUI o In Depth C#.NET, XML and JSON knowledge o Experience with mobile store deployments (iOS, Android and Huawei) o Integration experience (Web/RESTful services) o XML and JSON messages interaction.

Understanding of namespace management and utilisation o SQL and experience with a relational database (i.e. MS SQL 2008 onwards)

o SoapUI/Postman o React Native: Javascript, Typescript, UI design via flexbox, React Native best practices and patterns.

o Node and npm:General knowledge of NodeJS command line usage and NPM package management

o Azure Devops: Manage repos, CI pipelines and releases.

o Strong understanding of object-oriented principles (OOP) and design patterns/practices

Ability to deliver production quality software by e.g. paying attention to detail, do extensive unit testing and support quality testing phases.

Knowledge and experience of the following toolsets:

o Visual Studio – IDE: VS Code and Visual Studio o SQL Server Management Studio 2012 upwards o SOAP/REST Services o AppCentre

Knowledge and experience of the following would be a plus: o DotNet 4.7.2 o Jquery 3.4.1 o Web API 5.2.7 o WCF 4.5 o Unity 5.11.1 o Bootstrap 4.4.1

