Senior Oracle Developer

Design:

– Translate business requirements into technical designs adhering to Company’s processes, standards and guidelines, taking cognisance of performance, security and scalability requirements. Deliver within agreed timeframes.

– Liaise with relevant parties where clarification of business requirements or resolution to technical issues is needed:

– Research and find effective solutions to technical issues that arise

– Estimate development timelines based on business requirements

Development:

– Construct robust, maintainable, scalable, optimally performing system code in line with technical specifications, following prescribed process, standards and procedures. Deliver within agreed timeframes

– Conduct unit testing and fix any defects found

Testing:

– Verify build stability and quality with development team before releasing to test team, aiming to release with zero defects

– Assist the Business analyst in ensuring the test pack includes relevant scenarios and test data.

– Consult and assist in reviewing risk / impact of defects found in testing, and assist with fixing where necessary

Support / Troubleshooting:

– Assist system users with technical support issues and handle according to defined procedures

– Ability to effectively analyse root cause of system errors (data errors, performance and stability issues)